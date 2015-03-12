Quintessential country style: the AGA cooker

Everybody loves a stylish country kitchen—the warmth and inviting nature of a slow-cooked meal leisurely roasting away in its own juices, while we sip an aperitif and eagerly await the impending repast is something loved by people from all parts of the globe. The devoted darling of this cherished space is the oven, the place where the magic happens, and a crucial huddling point for cold wintery evenings. So it makes sense that the iconic AGA cooker has entrenched itself in rural and urban living. For those not in the know, an AGA is a heat storage cooker—it’s made from cast iron, runs on oil (gas and electric are also common these days), cooks food, heats your home, and lasts a lifetime. These beauties were developed in Sweden in 1922 by a Nobel-Prize winning physicist, and have since made their way into countless kitchens across Europe. One of the most popular features of the AGA is its energy efficiency and ability to heat a home with relative ease.

If you are looking for some oven inspiration, then take a peek at the sensational examples below and inject a little iconic retro style into your new kitchen space.