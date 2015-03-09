The thatched roof: practicalities and maintenance

Dating back to well before the Middle Ages, European thatched dwellings were present in some of the very first small permanent villages established throughout the continent—they were inexpensive, readily available and extremely hard-wearing. For several centuries thatch was in fact the only material available to individuals; until the late 19th century, with the advent of commercially produced slate and increased transportation options, thatch reigned the supreme choice for almost all homes and buildings. Thatched roofing has had its fair share of ostracism, and until the mid-20th century was seen as a pauper’s material, projecting poverty and mediocrity. Since that time thatch has experienced an ebb and flow of admiration and is currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity, due in part to its environmental friendliness and magnificent appearance.

These days we love a good thatched cottage or country home—a sign of wealth and lavishness; we covet them, envy them, and are beginning to utilise their eco-friendliness to create stunning energy-efficient homes. So let us debunk some of the myths surrounding the maintenance and practicalities of thatched roofs and check out the following examples of an exciting and wonderfully versatile material.