Incorporating a butler sink into your kitchen

When designing, redecorating or renovating our kitchens, utmost consideration is placed on certain fundamentals, while other seemingly inconsequential components are too often overlooked. Generally, appliances are a key consideration—we want stylish and practical machines to allow our kitchen to function efficiently and run smoothly. Less thought and attention is often offered to the humble kitchen sink. Often seen as a purely perfunctory element of our kitchen, the unassuming sink can make or break a cooking space.

Time to start thinking practically. If you want a sink that evokes a stylish classic or country aesthetic, yet is versatile enough for almost any décor, you might want to consider a butler sink. Popular in England during the 20th century, the butler sink offered users a wide, deep and hardwearing wash space for food preparation and many other home related chores. A butler sink is a rectangular ceramic, porcelain, or stone (commonly stone composite) tub that has a rounded rim and is set into the workspace or kitchen bench, universally with the front panel visible. Two varieties exist—the London sink and the Belfast sink. Historically the London sink would be deeper to conserve water, but these days the only difference between the two is that the Belfast sink should be fitted with an overflow to ensure it does not flood.

If you are looking for a practical and stylish addition to your kitchen space, then look no further than these exciting examples below—take a peek and renovate your kitchen sink today.