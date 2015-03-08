Incorporating a butler sink into your kitchen

When designing, redecorating or renovating our kitchens, utmost consideration is placed on certain fundamentals, while other seemingly inconsequential components are too often overlooked. Generally, appliances are a key consideration—we want stylish and practical machines to allow our kitchen to function efficiently and run smoothly. Less thought and attention is often offered to the humble kitchen sink. Often seen as a purely perfunctory element of our kitchen, the unassuming sink can make or break a cooking space.
Time to start thinking practically. If you want a sink that evokes a stylish classic or country aesthetic, yet is versatile enough for almost any décor, you might want to consider a butler sink. Popular in England during the 20th century, the butler sink offered users a wide, deep and hardwearing wash space for food preparation and many other home related chores. A butler sink is a rectangular ceramic, porcelain, or stone (commonly stone composite) tub that has a rounded rim and is set into the workspace or kitchen bench, universally with the front panel visible. Two varieties exist—the London sink and the Belfast sink. Historically the London sink would be deeper to conserve water, but these days the only difference between the two is that the Belfast sink should be fitted with an overflow to ensure it does not flood.
If you are looking for a practical and stylish addition to your kitchen space, then look no further than these exciting examples below—take a peek and renovate your kitchen sink today.
One of the most practical and useable sinks on the market, the butler basin is a wonderful addition to almost any kitchen space. No more so than this wonderful example in which we see country classicism combined with an updated aesthetic that brings a hint of contemporary style and trendy elegance. This kitchen ticks all of the boxes, it is sensible, user-friendly and convenient, and with a thoughtful refinement that evokes a sense of calmness and sophistication.
The butler sink has come a long way, from the versatile yet perfunctory basin of the early 20th century, to the present day, where a butler sink is a sign of luxury, affluence and style. This example shows a luxurious butler sink placed within a fashionably modern kitchen that takes its cues from more traditional country style kitchen spaces. The sink is large and extremely practical, but with a good helping of style and class. Moreover this kitchen space is decked out with an AGA cooker that creates a showpiece for the room and infuses a warm sense of liveability and homeliness.
One of the fashionable elements of the butler sink is its versatility. This example illustrates a sunken butler sink with heritage fittings and a timber benchtop. The timber bench illuminates the space and gives a warm sense of cordiality and hospitableness. Moreover the bench is finished with soap and has cut out grooves for the dish area.
This delightfully rustic kitchen utilises a butler sink as a practical and useable addition to the cooking space. This piece is a statement, an item that looks superb, as well as acting in a functional and versatile way. This butler sink is large, luxurious and performs as a central point to the kitchen adjacent the showpiece stainless steel cooker. To emulate this design within your own country or rustic style space, simply add plenty of timber elements, white joinery and contrasting benchtop. Infuse the space with rugged working elegance using an oversized butler sink that displays a sense of meticulousness and attention to detail when cooking.
The butler sink works especially well when combined with bright colours and heritage carpentry. This example beautifully illustrates a stylish kitchen island with statement butler sink, traditional fittings, plus a good dash of modernity and up-to-date style.
Butler sinks needn’t be purely ceramic, they are a versatile kitchen addition that can take many forms and be constructed of many different materials. This dark granite sink contrasts perfectly with the white cupboards and provides an extra stylistic statement to the space. Deck this style of kitchen out with luxe metallic light fittings, heritage sink and cupboard fittings, as well as an integrated bench and butler sink made from a natural stone or marble.
Does a kitchen come any cuter than this cottage style darling? Truly a cosy and charming space, this kitchen is kitted out with all the modern conveniences you might require, but with a generous helping of charisma and amiable ambience. Here the butler sink makes its presence known as a statement for the kitchen space, contrasting the retro heritage double-door refrigerator opposite. This kitchen would work well in any country cottage, as well as a larger home or apartment—simply add marble benchtops, soap finished timber island and white joinery.