A small home with a big difference

This house is a sophisticated combination of modernity and conventional thoughts. It seamlessly combines the past with the present to create an enchanting architectural wonder. Located in Pune, this house has been designed by NUVO designs who have yet again proved themselves with their sheer brilliance. Let's get started on a tour of this stunning residence.
The living room is an exceptional artwork done with soft hues and gleaming lights. The major impact is cast by the sleek TV cabinet that is built with a combination of wooden and brick patterns. To magnify the same rustic feel, similar shades are incorporated in the sofa set and the cushions as well. A tender affection of modernity is shown by a subtle amalgamation of vivid colours in the wall painting. The lighting here plays an imperative role. As you may see, the designers have used different lights to highlight different pockets. An effective light on the painting spreads its grandeur on the beautiful colours while cabinet lighting on the TV unit highlights the delicate collectibles.
This angle shows the extended part of this well executed and well appointed area. The whole area is decorated with a trendy false ceiling pattern that makes use of light green and white shades. This view also marks the entry to one of the bedrooms through a classy wooden door. A sleek coffee table is kept in the middle to serve its function without overwhelming the whole aura of the place.
The above view is incomplete without the mention of this cosy seating area which is the most intriguing part of the whole décor. The discerning client insisted on the inclusion of a traditional seating area which has been dealt by the designers in a very elegant way. A separate wooden platform is crafted from the marble flooring to embark a pure rustic effect. A comfortable seating is provided by the 4 fabric clad platforms that blend perfectly well with the wooden floor. To create a little bit of drama, a glass feature is built in the centre that not only acts as a centre table, but also provides a beautiful sight to watch while chatting with friends. Wall sliders similar to the above mentioned painting, creates a unified effect in the room.
The kitchen is a simplistic affair where a thick slab of black granite is used against the shimmering white chest of drawers. A cosy puja room is created in one of the corners to utilize space. All the effects of the kitchen are done in soft mute shades to create a sense of space and to highlight the black beauty. Have a small apartment and can't think of good storage ideas owing to space crunch? Here's an ideabook you could refer : 8 small apartment kitchen ideas
The stairs grab your attention from the living room itself. This curved beauty emerges from one of the quietest corners of the house and leads you to the top storey in utmost sophistication. Built out of wood and metal, this sturdy structure creates a perfect royal ambiance when completely lit with concealed lighting in the steps and the bar.
Overall, this house is a noble mix of rustic vibes and modern sensibilities. For more such unique designs, scroll through homify.