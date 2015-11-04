A small home with a big difference

The stairs grab your attention from the living room itself. This curved beauty emerges from one of the quietest corners of the house and leads you to the top storey in utmost sophistication. Built out of wood and metal, this sturdy structure creates a perfect royal ambiance when completely lit with concealed lighting in the steps and the bar.

Overall, this house is a noble mix of rustic vibes and modern sensibilities. For more such unique designs, scroll through homify.