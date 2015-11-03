A affordable home full of charm

This residence in Pune is a perfect combination of style and imagination. Built in the youthful and spirited locality of Aundh, this place is flanked by markets, malls and hang out places on all sides. Therefore, building a quiet and calm interior was not only imperative but also a challenge for the designers, Nuvo Designs. Let’s take a walk around the property to judge if the designers faired well in their test.
The living room is given a calming texture by employing off white wall colours and lightly toned flooring. The ivory sofa blends in well with these interiors and continue spreading the same serene effect. What acts as an icing on the cake is the clever inclusion of teal blue shade that further reassures the tranquillity of the place. The blue curtains, wall paintings and vivid cushions engulf the whole room in their charismatic aura.
Designed with simple and minimalist terms, the kitchen is a wonderful length wise arrangement of wooden cabinets and drawers. The optimum use of vertical space is done by converting it into additional storage areas. The walls and floor are purposely done in light yellow and an ivory shade to create a sense of space. A huge glass window in the centre marks the entry of fresh air and natural light.
Built in a cosy corner besides the living room, this dining table is an ideal citation of warmth and compactness. A charming chandelier and wooden flooring mark an informal demarcation of the dining area from the living space. A bright neon green accent wall provides a refreshing break from the monotonous white pastel shades.
The master bedroom is an ultimate revival joint after a tough day at work. It is designed with a simplistic theme and does not employ any fancy furniture. A low rise bed and headboard constitute the major part of this mutely coloured room. A consoling sense of brightness is added from modern art painting, transparent curtains and richly textured cushions and boulders.
This is one of the most refreshing and soothing areas of the house. It is a cosy place to enjoy a light banter with friends and family. It also serves as an ideal place for kitty parties and small celebrations like midnight birthday parties, etc. During the day, you can relax on the armchair in the company of a romantic novel. The rich upholstery and thickly clad cushions offer a brilliant combination of class and comfort. A standalone lounge chair and mapped wall art add finishing touches to the room.
Designed in a rustic theme, the bathroom employs effective use of stone for creating wash basin and wall designs. This room is given a spacious feel by creating a corner shower cubicle and concealed mirror and storage space that is engaging yet highly functional.
