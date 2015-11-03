A affordable home full of charm

Built in a cosy corner besides the living room, this dining table is an ideal citation of warmth and compactness. A charming chandelier and wooden flooring mark an informal demarcation of the dining area from the living space. A bright neon green accent wall provides a refreshing break from the monotonous white pastel shades.

For more chandelier designs for dining room, here's an ideabook that will help a lot : 8 unique chandelier for the dining room