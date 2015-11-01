A consortium of style and tradition

Last but definitely not the least, we witness the kitchen, which is a black and white creation of utmost supremacy. A clever use of frosted glass for the kitchen cabinets not only radiates an elegant stance, but also make them highly functional. The kitchen is illuminated with regular LED lamps along with the under cabinet lighting that precisely focuses on the granite counter top.

This house is a perfect example for people who welcome the changing times, but still keep their roots firmly intact.

