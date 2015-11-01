A consortium of style and tradition

Pune is one of the most populous cities of India. Proudly known as the ‘Oxford of the East’, this city is now the breeding ground of some of the best MNC’s and institutes. Even after all these years, this city still takes immense pride in its rich Maratha and Peshwa culture. On the similar lines, we have a beautiful residence in Pune that is a broad mix of traditional and modern designs. Designed by Nuvo Designs, architects in Pune, this house exhibits culture with a blend of modernity.
As you walk ahead, you witness the dining room which is in the same space as the living room. It is a cosy round eating joint that brings the whole family together. What further accentuates this area is the stunning wooden work that is done in the form of wooden cabinets and exposed shelves. They act as a perfect place for displaying colourful collectibles and for storing your expensive chinaware.
An impressive regal touch is added to the room by the inclusion of a darkly tinted wooden plywood bed that comes as a sturdy structure with high bars. The interiors are kept neutral to make the bed, the focal point of the entire room. A golden wallpaper, very subtly, adds a touch of glamour in this royal abode. Ambient lighting makes this room indispensable for a visit.
The living room greets you inside the house. Built in sober colours and traditional patterns, this room is very endearing and welcoming. A symmetrical display of the seating area is marked by an 8-seater sofa set that occupies the majority of space in this room. A sudden pop of orange and bright yellow through cushions, table linen and the wall art add a brightness factor. The soft lighting maintains the same subtle effect as the interiors.
The guest bedroom is made on very simplistic terms. Extensive use of wooden fixtures like side tables, bed and a sleek bookshelf constitute the major parts of the room. The major impact, though, is created by the use of happy and peppy colours that add a life in this room. The wall art displays fine nuances of green which are perfectly complemented by the blue curtains and bed cover.
The second bedroom is luxuriously designed with mute, but royal colours that create a distinctive aura in the room. A comfortable armchair and chaise lounge chair rest beautifully beside the window and make a perfect restful destination. A cool combination of white and golden transparent curtains make this place eminent in the presence of yellow natural light.
Last but definitely not the least, we witness the kitchen, which is a black and white creation of utmost supremacy. A clever use of frosted glass for the kitchen cabinets not only radiates an elegant stance, but also make them highly functional. The kitchen is illuminated with regular LED lamps along with the under cabinet lighting that precisely focuses on the granite counter top.
This house is a perfect example for people who welcome the changing times, but still keep their roots firmly intact.
