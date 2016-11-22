7 Simple Vastu colour tips for your bedroom

Your bedroom is your private haven, which is why you want it perfect at all times. It is much more than just a room to sleep in – it is where you relax and find comfort, especially after a stressful day. If you want your slumber zone to be tranquil and peaceful, there is nothing like styling it with the Vastu Shastra method. It is believed that following Vastu Shastra in a home’s décor can bring peace, harmony and prosperity. This decoration principle is based on the belief that we are affected by our surroundings.

Here is a look at some simple yet effective Vastu Shastra colour strategies to help transform your uninspiring bedroom into serene and sensuous private space you want it to be.