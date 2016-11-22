Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Simple Vastu colour tips for your bedroom

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
NEW FABRICS AUGUST 2016, Loaf Loaf BedroomBeds & headboards Textile Grey
Loading admin actions …

Your bedroom is your private haven, which is why you want it perfect at all times. It is much more than just a room to sleep in – it is where you relax and find comfort, especially after a stressful day. If you want your slumber zone to be tranquil and peaceful, there is nothing like styling it with the Vastu Shastra method. It is believed that following Vastu Shastra in a home’s décor can bring peace, harmony and prosperity. This decoration principle is based on the belief that we are affected by our surroundings.

Here is a look at some simple yet effective Vastu Shastra colour strategies to help transform your uninspiring bedroom into serene and sensuous private space you want it to be.

1. Red Passion

Interiors, S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts BedroomAccessories & decoration
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts

Interiors

S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts

When you think of the colour red, the first thought that comes to mind is romance, love, warmth and passion. Of all the rooms in your home that needs passion and warmth, the bedroom is most important. Adding a dash of red to your bedroom will bring fire to your space and ignite the passion in you.

2. Soothing Green

Neeras Kids Room homify Nursery/kid's room
homify

Neeras Kids Room

homify
homify
homify

The colour green is known to bring prosperity, and who does not want that? It also makes a room look soothing and inviting. If you want your bedroom to have a calming effect, you should definitely use green. A rich green will make your bedroom look luxurious while a cool light shade of green will give it a soothing look. If you follow Feng Shui rules correctly in your bedroom, you will definitely feel a positive impact right away.

Checkout 5 elegant bedroom décor styles here.

3. Royal Purple

Guest Bedroom ZEAL Arch Designs BedroomBeds & headboards
ZEAL Arch Designs

Guest Bedroom

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

Love the colour purple? Who does not? Symbols of chivalry and courage, mauves and purples are great choices for a bedroom. According to Feng Shui, painting the walls in violet brings about a feeling of wealth and royalty. It is also believed that it depicts the spirituality of an individual. In Feng Shui, the basic meaning of purple is deepness and richness. If you are all about royalty, bravery and spirituality, purple is the perfect colour for you.

4. Serene Blue

Residential, Designed Thoughts Designed Thoughts BedroomBeds & headboards
Designed Thoughts

Residential

Designed Thoughts
Designed Thoughts
Designed Thoughts

Do you feel calm every time you see the colour blue? If yes, it is because this colour is known to be a cooling shade that helps lighten up the mood. By colouring your bedroom blue, you can ensure that you are happy at all times. Picking blue is a fantastic way to make your room look heavenly mixed with feelings of deep calm and serenity.

5. Gorgeous Grey

Schlafraummöbel, Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause BedroomBeds & headboards
Möbel Röthing—… wir machen Zuhause

Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause
Möbel Röthing—… wir machen Zuhause
Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause

Feng Shui and grey make a great combination. It is subtle and cool, and helps gain sensibility, protection and precision in all spheres of life. Besides, it comes in a vast array of tones and you will find a million shades of grey to choose from. You can be sure that you will find the perfect grey for your bedroom.

You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.

6. Earthy Brown Palette

bolighus Design, bolighus design bolighus design BedroomBeds & headboards
bolighus design

bolighus design
bolighus design
bolighus design

For those who love, light shades that have a lot of depth, the light brown palette is perfect. The colour of the earth, brown in all its shades represents quietness and solace. It is also known to be rooting and nurturing. If you want earthy tones in your bedroom, this is the palette for you.

7. Pretty Pastel Palette

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Eclectic style bedroom
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

In Feng Shui rules for the bedroom, pastel shades are ideal for those looking for a light and tranquil space. Pastel shades have a calming effect apart from being very pretty. They have a nice balance, being neither too bright nor too dull. If you are looking for a pretty and serene colour for your bedroom, the pastel palette is the one you should opt for.

Whether you have a small or big bedroom, the colour you choose from, it can make a world of difference in how you feel when you spend time in it. With the colour tips mentioned above, you can pick the perfect colour based on how you want to feel when you are in your private space.

8 tips to make your home safe and secure
Checkout 7 Simple Vastu Shastra Colour Tips For Your Bedroom. Try them and share your comments


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks