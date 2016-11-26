A beautiful and furnished home in Delhi

This elegant house from the interior designers and decorators at 4 Lotus Interior is a very spacious and modern creation for a large family. Contemporary furniture, customised decorative elements, unique lights, and smart designs, are the highlights of this property. Soft and warm colours have been used throughout the residence with bright touches appearing here and there. The house also features elegant woodworks and a lush, well-maintained garden.
The creamy white environment of the living space gets a dash of vibrancy with the peppy orange cushions and the accent wall. A gorgeous chandelier, unusual mirror wall decor pieces and a beautiful false ceiling complete the look of the space.
A round wooden table surrounded by trendy white chairs make the dining space a cosy spot for enjoying meals and socialising. The crystal chandelier is a luxurious touch, and the curved frosted glass wall on the right looks very ultramodern.
Fashionable metal furniture and unusual blue lighting make this space a perfect spot for chatting over drinks or relaxing with some music. A black and white artwork and small potted plants lend visual appeal.
The creamy white kitchen with its sleek wooden cabinets is a smart and homely space for preparing delicious meals. There is ample storage space for everything, and the appliances have been accommodated nicely too.
The wood and glass staircase in this home makes a dashing statement against the creamy white walls. Its unique design catches the eye, and goes well with the furniture and decor of the house.
The stylish bed in this serene white bedroom is a stepped platform-like structure with a very creative headboard. The wall decor pieces look warm and ethnic, while vases on either side of the bed hold some fresh flowers.
A round embedded tub and a spacious shower enclosure make the bathroom a luxurious space for rejuvenation. The creamy tones of the walls and floor make for a soothing ambiance, while a large potted plant add natural freshness in the corner.
Manicured green grass, tall trees, and stone pavers in different shapes lend oodles of beauty and charm to the garden. We also love how large glass doors and windows help the house to open up to nature and receive lots of sunlight.
