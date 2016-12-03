A small home that will amaze you!

If you say comfort, elegance, and style , surely the very first thing that comes into your head is a Parisian place, but if you say that there is a small apartment of 22 square meters(236 square feet) and you need to fit in the Parisian style within it, then we would say why not. Do you believe us?

This time, we approached a charming reconstructed apartment done by the hands of designer Marion Rocher who achieves a beautiful studio that prioritizes the optimization of space and storage and also gives a comfortable arrival to the bed area, located on the mezzanine. That is- a study in just 236 sq. ft. brings comfort, style and efficiency. How achieved? In this book of ideas, we tell you all.