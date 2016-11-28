A beautiful house for the entire family in Faridabad

Today, we bring you a modern and elegant house from the interior designers and decorators at Eternity Designers in Faridabad. It comes with multiple living areas, dining areas and bedrooms to cater to the needs of a big, happy and stylish family. Beautiful furniture, unique decor elements, bright colours and rustic touches like wood and stone give the home a remarkable character. Every room has something exciting to offer, be it in the form of colours, patterns or designs. So get ready for an inspiring tour.
The combination of rich wooden elements, white concrete, sleek stone and glass gives the large house a dignified look. The large terrace on the upper storey and the spacious porch give the property a very open and airy look.
The navy blue feature wall adds personality to the mostly white and wooden living space. Beautiful white couches, colourful cushions, trendy furniture and family photos on the wall make this area a welcoming affair.
Here’s another living space with a wooden feature wall and elegant, classic furnishing. The blue and green cushions and rug add colour to the space, while bright lights and an indoor plant offer cosiness.
White brick-finish walls, sophisticated furniture, a false deer head, and slim wooden panels on the ceiling make the dining a rustic but luxurious space. The wooden staircase and sideboard under it add extra warmth here, while recessed lights provide brightness.
The large and modular kitchen with its exposed brick walls is a fashionable yet rustic space for cooking happy meals. Sleek cabinets offer storage room, while modern appliances ensure convenience. A mix of recessed and pendant lights makes working a pleasure here.
A gorgeous blue feature wall with tree wall sticker, beautifully patterned curtains, blue armchairs and colourful cushions make this master bedroom a sight for sore eyes. It’s so charming and soothing!
The ornate peacock wall decor behind the bed is a stunner in this spacious and airy bedroom, which gets lots of sunlight through the windows. Cushions and throws with feather-like patterns on them add to the attraction, while the sleek window seats promise refreshing leisure hours.
One of the daughter’s bedrooms is a celebration of different shades of pink, with bold red and yellow making random appearances. Chevron print on the blanket, stripes on the walls and curtains, trendy white furniture and soft lights make this room magical.
The son’s bedroom is a truly fun space with playful paintings on the wall, vibrant cushions and brightly striped curtains and blanket.
The younger daughter’s bedroom is as pretty and pink as a fairytale princess’s dream. The round bed with its plush cushions, the large black and white photograph, the delicately patterned window screen and the fun swing in the corner add to the charm here.
Inspired by this delightful and luxurious home? Take another tour for more ideas - A small and beautiful 645 sqft apartment designed for the residents of Mumbai.