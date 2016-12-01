A stylish Bangalore home for a modern family

Welcome to a trendy and practical house in Bangalore, where warm, earthy colours meet stylish furnishing and soothing lights. Made aesthetically pleasing and cosy for Mr. Bhanu Gupta and his family, the designers at Bonito Designs Bangalore have filled this home with personality. Stone has been used in places for a rustic look, while dark wooden elements lend elegance to the interiors. Read on to know more.
A comfy couch, lazy beanbags, and wood on the ceiling make the living space cosy and welcoming. The wallpaper behind the sofa and the printed cushions make for visual interest here.
The wall holding the TV in the living area is clad in rugged stones for a charming rustic look. It contrasts the glossy white entertainment unit beautifully, and makes the home unique.
With neat wooden beams lining the false ceiling and trendy furniture occupying the floor and wall, the dining space looks warm and elegant. Ambient lighting lends cosiness, while creamy white walls make for a soothing atmosphere.
The crockery sideboard in the dining area, the floating wooden cabinets, and the sleek glass shelf are all neat and slim affairs. They don’t just hold dining essentials, but also display showpieces with style. And since they are minimal, they hardly take up any floor space.
You can clearly see how the house follows an open plan layout by integrating the living area, kitchen and dining. Lack of interior walls in the common areas makes the home look spacious, bright and airy. Now let’s take a closer look at the open modular kitchen.
The black and white kitchen is neatly lined with smooth cabinets and drawers for adequate storage, and has enough space for free movement. Modern appliances and minimal fixtures give it a contemporary look.
A rugged stone wall and a wooden storage unit with in-built seating make this nook a very warm and cosy one. Recessed lights focus on the rugged beauty of the stones, while artefacts make for aesthetic appeal. The patterned rug and cushions add colour to this space.
This beautiful and comfortable home in Bangalore is a treat for both eyes and senses!