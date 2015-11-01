​A stunning small apartment in Pune

This 2-bedroom apartment is beautifully designed by Interior Works, skilled interior designers & decorators in Pune. Built in an area of 995 m2, this cosy house is perfect for a small family of 3 to 4 people. The unique designs, clever lighting and modern fittings emulate that a lot can be done even in smaller areas. Let us take you on a tour of this beautiful assortment of light and bright shades.
This lavish living room is designed in a slender and elongated form to create an illusion of space. A captivating blend of nude and contrasting shades, this place spreads an amiable aura throughout. The clever use of mute wall colours and flooring helps to highlight the dark wooden TV wall unit and coffee table. A subtle ivory and gold combination wallpaper imbues an alluring effect that blends in well with the interiors. Huge French windows that stretch from floor to the ceiling, capture the maximum brightness from sun’s rays.
The kitchen is unified with the dining area and is collectively separated from the living room with an intricate glass piece that displays a beautiful black design. As this house is built for a small family, the dining table is also a compact and cosy seating structure. The kitchen is built predominantly done using white pastel shade which is creatively contrasted with black granite and darkly tinted dining table. A compact pooja room is also built in this area itself to save space. For more ideas and inspiration to design the pooja room, here's an ideabook that will help : Ganesha chaturthi decor for the pooja room
This is the much brighter view of the living room. It displays the extensive use of wallpaper that spans all across the entry wall imbibing acute subtleness in the area. Also, as one may notice, the designers have creatively crated out a seating space near the door that not only eliminates the need of a foyer but also adds a cosy seating joint. The majestic TV unit holds the centre stage on the opposite wall which is the formidable reason for brightness apart from the cool pop from the colourful cushions. The false ceiling is surely worth a mention, as it is intensely highlighted by the concealed border lighting.
A cosy place for two, the master bedroom bestows its charm and warmth with the apt placement of the bed that is mingled with the wardrobe as a single unit. This is a great space saving technique that evokes freshness and warmth in the room. The interiors are deliberately kept on a softer side to maintain a restful and cosy vibe. However, the wall arts, cushions and bed covers add a smooth touch of brightness in the area.
With the same line of thought, the kid’s bedroom is also supported by a corner bed that is lined with a vivid bed cover and contrasted by brighter cushions. The opposite wall has been very wisely utilized incorporating mirror and book shelf. An extra appearance of space is created by the huge mirror while the inbuilt book shelf helps to keep the place organized and clutter free. This house is just the ideal representation of a cosy house for a small and happy family. For more such ideas, browse through homify.