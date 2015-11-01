​A stunning small apartment in Pune

This is the much brighter view of the living room. It displays the extensive use of wallpaper that spans all across the entry wall imbibing acute subtleness in the area. Also, as one may notice, the designers have creatively crated out a seating space near the door that not only eliminates the need of a foyer but also adds a cosy seating joint. The majestic TV unit holds the centre stage on the opposite wall which is the formidable reason for brightness apart from the cool pop from the colourful cushions. The false ceiling is surely worth a mention, as it is intensely highlighted by the concealed border lighting.