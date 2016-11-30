A beautiful and furnished home in Hyderabad

From the architects at Urban Shaastra Design Studio in Hyderabad, we bring you a sleek and modern Indian home today. Filled with bright colours and trendy furnishing, this residence is a cheerful affair that suits the needs of both the parents and the children. Large glass windows allow the interiors to receive ample sunlight, while unique decor elements arrest the eye of onlookers. The rooms are spacious, airy and inviting, and an open plan layout ensures that the home looks expansive and not cramped.
The beige, brown and white environment of the living space is dotted with vibrant hues like blue, yellow, and orange, thanks to the sleek daybed, curtains and cushions. A mirrored panel on the ceiling just above the TV lends a unique edge to the space, while a tall vase and smart shelves in the far end offer aesthetic appeal.
The living area enjoys the presence of large glass windows and folding glass doors which take you to the sunny terrace. Naturally, this space gets a lot of sunlight, and encourages you to sunbathe in the middle of lush terrace greenery.
A sleek grey table accompanied by vibrant yellow chairs make the dining space a lively affair. Wooden elements add warmth to the area, while the lemon green wall decor, flowers and vases provide visual interest.
Sleek and smooth cabinets, soothing colours and ample space make the open kitchen a delightful place for cooking yummy meals. A splash of bold red on the cabinets adds energy and colour to the kitchen, while a large window brings in natural light.
The grey and white lounge is a spacious, minimalist space with a comfy couch and a glossy panel holding the TV. Glass windows offer a calming view of the outdoors and help the lounge to stay bright, airy and fresh.
The large master bedroom uses white and wooden hues mostly for an elegant and soothing atmosphere. The bed features youthful green bedding and adds life to the room. We also love the sleek window seat with the vibrant cushions and the bright ambient lighting.
With closet doors that resemble chessboards and a bed with unique headboard, the guest bedroom looks extremely contemporary. White walls and a glossy floor boost the modern feel here, while a quirky wall clock adds personality to the space.
A turquoise accent wall, sleek furnishing, and framed patterns for wall decor make the kid’s bedroom look playful and charming. A slim shelf above the bed helps in displaying small odds and ends.
A minimalist wooden desk and a couple of floating shelves make the study space in the kid’s bedroom smart and practical. Large glass windows bring in light and keep the nook warm and cosy.
Hope you enjoyed exploring this modern and tasteful home as much as we did.