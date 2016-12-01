15 Beautiful and green ideas for your terrace

In today’s world, the sprawling bungalows with huge courtyard and garden with large collection of plants and beautifully manicured grass in it have become a dream. It has been replaced by small bungalows, row houses or the vertical standing flats. Yet the deep desire to have our own personal green space within that limited space still exists. Isn’t it? We evolve and learn to live with whatever we have. Big or small, it hardly matters. What matters is to create what you wish for!

A boring terrace or courtyard can be artistically transformed into a beautiful space for your morning cup of tea or relaxed evening. You just need to know how to play with stones, wood, concrete floor and greenery. Take cues from the professional designers of homify and get inspired.