Cheap and chic: Abandoned container transformed to a cool home

What purpose can waste containers ever serve you with? If we imagine them, then the sight of mottled, old painted containers that are not beautiful comes to our mind. Right? Let us now divert our thoughts and think of something brilliant to be made out of these waste containers. With this ideabooks, we are going to show you how a team of waste containers management from the United States is making and transforming these containers into beautiful works.
Used container let you save a lot of money, and now just need a little ingenuity, you can design the miraculous, creating a stylish and eco-friendly dream residence! Let's see it!
Isn't it special? Hard to imagine that this house is composed of discarded containers, right? In fact, the vertical lines on the original container structure as well as the external walls seem to have a sense of design which no one will ever like to associate with the containers. Ground paved with bricks, stacked on top from the container, re-painted fantasy macarons green roof fitted with solar panels to provide electricity and heating, this building houses the perfect realisation of a low-cost, low-maintenance, high-performance house.
After reading the outside, lets have a look inside.
Architects have created the master bedroom with a bathroom on side, accompanied with large windows and bright light to make the space look very spacious. Partition on the wall and the ceiling stand good and then everything is painted in white to create a feel of secret compartments and spaces. Do not forget to hang up the curtains to let the bedroom appear soft and cozy.
From this perspective, it literally feels that it is a container house. Put a wide space dining table that can take 6-8 person, which will be facing towards this containers side windows. The introduction of a large number of lights and air ventilating windows is clearly felt here. Flooring calm tones, carpeted living area create a warm feeling. Look at the colour of furniture used. Everything is in moderation with the interiors of the hose.
The kitchen is worthy of careful appreciation. Both the upper and lower cabinets storage look clean and tidy. Designers have selected timber material so that colours are warm and soft and shiny tiles are affixed to the walls to add fashion sense. Floor with a single colour tone, LED lights cast a block and reflect light so that the entire floor area is bright and comfortable.
Part of the hallway demonstrates the designer play where skills are used to create a living room with containers inside it. In fact, here two containers are stacked up and then connected with the hollow space between two vertical staircases, half-ceilinged space for container house to make it look more spacious and more rational for space usage.
This high-ceiling space is suitable. Don't ignore the floor lamp here. Simple lines have a sense of design, coupled with simple shades of furniture in a very comfortable space.
Here another, step by step guide to build a small beautiful house at a minimum budget.