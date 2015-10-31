A stunning and affordable home

A house is a mere structure of wood whereas a home is the house combined with emotions and sentiments. Designers at Ambience Design Studio got this idea clear in their minds and thus came up with a splendid residence that unfolds love and affection in its purest form. They have beautifully brought together distinct moods and ideologies under one roof in this compelling architecture.
As you walk past the foyer, you are welcomed in the living area. This area is a unified space for living and dining rooms. This elongated stretch overlooks the beautiful exteriors through sliding glass doors on one side and offers a sneak peek into the kitchen from the other side. A serene concoction is created by the colourful curtains and patterned sitting area. False ceiling is another striking feature of this room that adds distinct glamour and drama to the area.
The foyer is the place that cordially greets you and invites you inside. In this case, the foyer is also utilized as a storage area for shoes, umbrellas and keys. A comfortable sitting line up is provided next to the rack that serves as the shoe wearing station. The space underneath the bench is also converted into a smart storage.
The kitchen is beautifully done using the eternal contrasting pair; black and white. The slender kitchen is aesthetically blended with the utility area, but is functionally separated by a green stained glass. The drawers and cabinets are done in a mix of colours and are further embellished with frosted glass. Hydraulic arrangements and fluorescent under cabinet lighting are other remarkable facets of this area.
The first bedroom is an appealing display of vibrant colours and designs. The stone chunk between the ceiling and the wall adds great depth to the room which is further intensified by the excellent artwork on the walls. The exposed boxes with stone frames are provided with hidden LED lamps that bestow their glory on the well kempt artifacts. The serene false ceiling and neutral wall colours are a perfect combination as they create an idyllic surrounding perfect for relaxation and revival. Side tables and dresser are partly embellished with stone to imbue a unified effect. The bed comes with a puffed royal blue headboard that looks ravishing against the teal and blue cushions.
The second bedroom is a rather simple affair. It includes a swarthy wooden accent wall that is sharply contrasted by the white modern wooden patterns that make a trendy inbuilt bookshelf. The same wooden wall further converts into a headboard for the wooden bed that is imparted a floating effect for added theatre. The use of perky sliders, cushions and wall frames strike the perfect equation with the neutral wall colours and flooring.
The dining room is nothing but a sleek display of bar stools around the breakfast counter. This counter acts as a fine demarcation between living room and kitchen. The use of black and white bar stools not only brightens up the area but also provides a glimpse of what is to be witnessed in the kitchen.
Hope you liked this beautiful architecture. If you looking for more inspiration, here's another one you shouldn't miss out : A penthouse full of style