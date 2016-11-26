11 Things smart people do to save money when building a home

Having your own home is the fondest dream for all. The process of planning and construction can often be overwhelming. Perhaps the only downside to this is the great expense of money involved.
What we can do to reverse this problem a bit is to carry out a very detailed planning of the whole process. Consider durable, rugged and economical construction materials, and do not get carried away by fads. Set a budget and consider possible contingency both economically and temporally. This will result in a house that will be functional for many years, flexible, durable, and subject to some small reform, never going out of style.
Today we bring to you a short list of tips to save when building your home.
This refers to properly account for structural parts that you will have to use taking into consideration the waste percentage as well. The exact volume of concrete should be taken into account when deciding if you should rent a pitching machine concrete or not. You can also reuse falsework and, after freeing the foundation, reuse timber for the slab.
If you have a family, that is likely to grow, then plan in advance. While we do not know what will happen, one option is to allow flexibility in handling spaces. This helps you accommodate anyone who might come along to live with you.
Try not to fall for flashy materials before checking its durability and resistance. The classics are excellent, some things are just meant to stay that way. The concrete block and brick are good, flexible, and resilient. They also come at an economical price. Brick is inexpensive, and a good insulator. It is also highly resistant now, lasting you a lifetime!
While it is true that it would be very difficult to build your home with your own hands, you can do your part, such as the railings, decks on the terraces, or interior walls.
Check out 7 stunning Indian terraces that will make every one envious here.
It is very difficult and quite expensive to invest every two or three years in the renewal of the insulation and waterproofing at home, especially the roof. Therefore, ideally, include a comprehensive isolation of a permanent material from the black work. The foundation must be covered with special paint waterproofing, walls can be covered with fibreglass or polystyrene, the joints can be protected by jetting polyurethane and an excellent choice for the roof is to build it with a considerable slope. Cover it with tiles, shingles (which it is a series of wooden plates, ceramic or mud flat overlapping like shingles) or aluminium foil. These materials, in addition to isolate, are excellent at waterproofing, extremely durable and are affordable.
Plan each activity to ensure that time is not wasted. It's not ideal to spend more than six months building a house, or spend entire nights working on it. Follow a calendar and try to coordinate with your contractor or architect with regard to materials.
You can hire a architect to attain the look you desire.
Build the base structure out of a very resistant material, such as reinforced concrete cast in a series of frames and monolithic slabs, or frames and enclosures of heavy-gauge steel. The investment will be higher, but to counter these walls can be built with much cheaper material, without the risk of fragility. In fact, this is an excellent alternative for when you need to make changes such as increasing areas.
Avoid too many walls, and also a lot of doors. If possible, leave open spaces and use doors only where privacy is essential. This will save much more money than you think.
Take advantage of the structure to place windows, doors and skylights. This helps you to optimize material and surfaces. You can also consider having electrical installations in sight. This is a detail that must be handled with care.
Modulate spaces and you'll save many pieces of waste that otherwise cost you.
Well, we hope that these ideas will come in handy.
This refers to properly account for structural parts that you will have to use taking into consideration the waste percentage as well. The exact volume of concrete should be taken into account when deciding if you should rent a pitching machine concrete or not. You can also reuse falsework and, after freeing the foundation, reuse timber for the slab.