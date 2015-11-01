Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Colourful garden accessories for Indian homes

Ronda Cochroche Ronda Cochroche
CASA BRUNO butacas Adirondack de Polywood, Casa Bruno American Home Decor Casa Bruno American Home Decor Garden Accessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

In a garden, one can find the entire rainbow's colour spectrum. With a splash of orange here, a dash of white there, a shot of purple here or a hint of red there, a garden can be transformed into a painting, a true living work of art. The trick is to not solely rely on plants and flowers to colour a garden because garden accessories play a part in enlivening it. Here are a few inspirations in regards to that.

A splash of orange

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

This garden shows that using one or two colour tones for the garden furniture can jazz up the environment instantly. The designers have opted for beige wreath furniture topped with eggshell white cushions and bright energetic coral orange smaller cushions and feet rests. This colour pattern blends marvellously well with its green and beige surrounding, the brightness of the orange pops while the white brings out the lush green of the trees and grass.

Elephant fountain

Fontane, Tuscany Art Tuscany Art Garden Accessories & decoration
Tuscany Art

Tuscany Art
Tuscany Art
Tuscany Art

When this little buddy is installed in the garden, it will almost look as though it springs to life. The joyful demeanour and expression of this elephant is a true statement merriment. The presence of this elephant fountain in a garden will, naturally, bring a water element to its surrounding but it will also brighten its space because of its light blend of rose and copper colour.

Colourful pompoms

Pom Pom Garlands hanging in the garden PomPom Galore Eclectic style garden
PomPom Galore

Pom Pom Garlands hanging in the garden

PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore

What more festive way can a person decorate their garden than with colourful pompoms? These enchanting fluff balls, created by PomPom Galore have been assembled on a cord to then create a garland of pompoms. Whether white, blue, pink or any other colour, these are a sure hit that will enliven a garden. A different kind of delightfully joyous decoration that will turn heads and start conversations.

Hammock in colour

NAGASAKI - MEXICAN PATIO, Paisaje Radical Paisaje Radical Modern garden
Paisaje Radical

Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

Another useful and cost effective way to spruce up the colour pallet of a garden is to install a bright and vivacious coloured hammock. Since yellow is the colour that best represents sunshine, red for passion and orange for citrus delights, the choosing of these tones in the hammock here is undoubted and true. A garden will benefit greatly from this enjoyable hideaway.

Rainbow beach chair

CASA BRUNO butacas Adirondack de Polywood, Casa Bruno American Home Decor Casa Bruno American Home Decor Garden Accessories & decoration Hotels
Casa Bruno American Home Decor

Casa Bruno American Home Decor
Casa Bruno American Home Decor
Casa Bruno American Home Decor

Here is a solution for those who sometimes can't quite decide which colour they prefer getting an item in: use all the colour tones as shown in this picture with rainbow beach chairs,. A beach chair is a must in a garden: the classic style of these chairs is timeless all the while being sturdy and perfect for sun tanning. The designers have thought of bringing a rainbow to this backyard which purposefully embellishes and brightens the garden. 

A consortium of style and tradition


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks