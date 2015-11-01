Colourful garden accessories for Indian homes

In a garden, one can find the entire rainbow's colour spectrum. With a splash of orange here, a dash of white there, a shot of purple here or a hint of red there, a garden can be transformed into a painting, a true living work of art. The trick is to not solely rely on plants and flowers to colour a garden because garden accessories play a part in enlivening it. Here are a few inspirations in regards to that.
This garden shows that using one or two colour tones for the garden furniture can jazz up the environment instantly. The designers have opted for beige wreath furniture topped with eggshell white cushions and bright energetic coral orange smaller cushions and feet rests. This colour pattern blends marvellously well with its green and beige surrounding, the brightness of the orange pops while the white brings out the lush green of the trees and grass.
When this little buddy is installed in the garden, it will almost look as though it springs to life. The joyful demeanour and expression of this elephant is a true statement merriment. The presence of this elephant fountain in a garden will, naturally, bring a water element to its surrounding but it will also brighten its space because of its light blend of rose and copper colour.
What more festive way can a person decorate their garden than with colourful pompoms? These enchanting fluff balls, created by PomPom Galore have been assembled on a cord to then create a garland of pompoms. Whether white, blue, pink or any other colour, these are a sure hit that will enliven a garden. A different kind of delightfully joyous decoration that will turn heads and start conversations.
Another useful and cost effective way to spruce up the colour pallet of a garden is to install a bright and vivacious coloured hammock. Since yellow is the colour that best represents sunshine, red for passion and orange for citrus delights, the choosing of these tones in the hammock here is undoubted and true. A garden will benefit greatly from this enjoyable hideaway.
Here is a solution for those who sometimes can't quite decide which colour they prefer getting an item in: use all the colour tones as shown in this picture with rainbow beach chairs,. A beach chair is a must in a garden: the classic style of these chairs is timeless all the while being sturdy and perfect for sun tanning. The designers have thought of bringing a rainbow to this backyard which purposefully embellishes and brightens the garden.