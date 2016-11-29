Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas for creating enchanting entrances for your home

Rita Deo Rita Deo
HIGH END BUNGALOW- LONAVALA, AIS Designs AIS Designs
The entrance door is like a calling card of a house that gives visitors a brief idea about its residents just as the card speaks about the individual. Now it depends on the space around a front door and the ingenuity of the house’s residents to create the right impression on visitors that is synonymous with their status and sense of style. 

In this book of ideas, we have combined 15 outstanding entrance doors by professionals at Homify that impress viewers with their unique styling and class.

1. Walk across the garden path

Landscape Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Road surface,Tree,Land lot,Grass,Urban design,Flooring,Building,Shrub,Real estate
Ansari Architects

Landscape

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

When there is space between gate and front door then planting a colorful garden along the pathway helps create a lovely environment. 

2. Combine the rough with the smooth

Light Up The Entrance Simran Kohli Modern houses garden lights
Simran Kohli

Light Up The Entrance

Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli

Wooden door outlined in white set into the stone wall presents a warm and welcoming picture as the path leading up to the door is surrounded with flowers in full bloom. The arched country style door looks almost like a castle door with the stone steps leading up to it.

3. Planters along the door

Entrance homify Modern houses
homify

Entrance

homify
homify
homify

As guests walk along the walkway to the door they would feel more relaxed with plants along the door or right before it instead of having a just a plain stone lined pathway.

4. Contrasting materials

TB House, Aguirre Arquitetura Aguirre Arquitetura Minimalist houses
Aguirre Arquitetura

Aguirre Arquitetura
Aguirre Arquitetura
Aguirre Arquitetura

To give a stylish edge to your entrance door why not create a pathway of wooden planks like here for a charming contrast of dark wood against white gravel or green grass. 

5. Harmonious combination of materials

HIGH END BUNGALOW- LONAVALA, AIS Designs AIS Designs
AIS Designs

HIGH END BUNGALOW- LONAVALA

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

When you want to create an impressive entrance and have the space to give wings to your imagination then do not be afraid to combine materials just look for harmony of color and layout. Stone, concrete and glass has been used to create this impressive entrance that also has flowerpots lined along the entrance.

6. Stone pathway to the house

eco-friendly bunglow by Ar.Ankit Kankariya, Kankariya Developers Kankariya Developers Country style houses Bricks Brown Cloud,Plant,Sky,Building,Window,Wood,Tree,Land lot,House,Cottage
Kankariya Developers

eco-friendly bunglow by Ar.Ankit Kankariya

Kankariya Developers
Kankariya Developers
Kankariya Developers

Use stone tiles to create a path to the door that could be laid amidst the grass leading up to the front door. Arches like this made out of simple brick or locally available stones and concrete between veranda and door will make guests look up in admiration at the curved entrance as they step into the house.


7. Concrete pathway leading to the house

Stone House, Design atelier Design atelier Country style houses Stone Cloud,Sky,Plant,Building,Window,Tree,Land lot,House,Door,Urban design
Design atelier

Stone House

Design atelier
Design atelier
Design atelier

When the pathway from entrance door to the gate is also a parking area then a concrete pathway like this makes sense as it keeps grass and plants away from the pathway.

8. Designer doors with stylish panes

Arquitetura e Interiores, BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern houses
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

A stylish front door with unique design details can also play a major role in creating an impressive entrance. Like this front door that has been fashioned out of wooden planks to give a lovely pattern and finish.

9. Step up to the house

casa al mare, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Mediterranean style houses
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

For houses located slightly above the street level, steps leading up to the front door can be made attractive by painting them in an artistic manner and setting up flower pots with seasonal varieties for a warm welcome. This is a cost effective a solution that adds color to the entrance of this Mediterranean style abode

10. Multiple entrance doors

ultra modern bungalows , Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Mediterranean style houses Plant,Arecales,Building,Tree,Real estate,Landmark,Landscape,Facade,Palm tree,Leisure
Vinyaasa Architecture &amp; Design

ultra modern bungalows

Vinyaasa Architecture & Design
Vinyaasa Architecture &amp; Design
Vinyaasa Architecture & Design

While the overall structure of this elegantly designed house is enchanting in itself, the multiple glass entrance doors which enable guests and family members to enter and exit from separate doors enhance its style quotient.

11. Combination of stone and concrete

entrance 4th axis design studio Minimalist houses Stone
4th axis design studio

entrance

4th axis design studio
4th axis design studio
4th axis design studio

The lovely combination of stone pathway leading up to concrete steps make an impressive entrance when it is protected by a wooden sunroof laid over with clay tiles.

12. Neutral tones make the entrance glow

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune Chaney Architects Minimalist houses
Chaney Architects

Private Residence, Koregaon Park, Pune

Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects

In a tropical region like Asia white exteriors work well in keeping out the sunlight and maintaining cool interiors. Here we have an eclectic white house with an impressive entrance that is emphasized by white columns in the foreground.

13. Small plants along the boundary wall

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun Manuj Agarwal Architects Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

When the boundary wall is close to the entrance door, decorate the wall with flower pots to fill the region with color and give privacy against curious neighbors. Hollow bamboo logs or lightweight wooden pots can be planted with small flower varieties during winter and kept along the entrance like here to have a colorful entrance instead of a bare one.

14. Pergola makes an impressive entrance

entrance view. Kay Studio Country style houses
Kay Studio

entrance view.

Kay Studio
Kay Studio
Kay Studio

When you want to have an entrance that brings back memories of old traditional houses with flower arches that used to lead the way for visitors from gate to entrance, then this pergola will meet your demands. Trendy and modern, the stylish pergola will soon be covered with vines and flower species creating a dreamy shaded region for guests to walk through to reach the front door.

15. Statues for impression

Peacock and the Woods , Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Peacock and the Woods

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Stone statues weather they are small or large add a certain degree of personality and character to the front door. Here the twin lion statues may appear large but they play an active role in enhancing the grandeur of the impressive entrance and veranda. 

Liked these entrance designs? If you are the traditional type and prefer strength over beauty then these Blacksmith doors for stunning entrances will certainly please your senses.

A beautiful and furnished family home in Meerut
Which entrance did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below.


