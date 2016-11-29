15 ideas for creating enchanting entrances for your home

The entrance door is like a calling card of a house that gives visitors a brief idea about its residents just as the card speaks about the individual. Now it depends on the space around a front door and the ingenuity of the house’s residents to create the right impression on visitors that is synonymous with their status and sense of style.

In this book of ideas, we have combined 15 outstanding entrance doors by professionals at Homify that impress viewers with their unique styling and class.