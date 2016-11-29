15 ideas for creating enchanting entrances for your home

The entrance door is like a calling card of a house that gives visitors a brief idea about its residents just as the card speaks about the individual. Now it depends on the space around a front door and the ingenuity of the house’s residents to create the right impression on visitors that is synonymous with their status and sense of style.
In this book of ideas, we have combined 15 outstanding entrance doors by professionals at Homify that impress viewers with their unique styling and class.
When there is space between gate and front door then planting a colorful garden along the pathway helps create a lovely environment.
Wooden door outlined in white set into the stone wall presents a warm and welcoming picture as the path leading up to the door is surrounded with flowers in full bloom. The arched country style door looks almost like a castle door with the stone steps leading up to it.
As guests walk along the walkway to the door they would feel more relaxed with plants along the door or right before it instead of having a just a plain stone lined pathway.
To give a stylish edge to your entrance door why not create a pathway of wooden planks like here for a charming contrast of dark wood against white gravel or green grass.
When you want to create an impressive entrance and have the space to give wings to your imagination then do not be afraid to combine materials just look for harmony of color and layout. Stone, concrete and glass has been used to create this impressive entrance that also has flowerpots lined along the entrance.
Use stone tiles to create a path to the door that could be laid amidst the grass leading up to the front door. Arches like this made out of simple brick or locally available stones and concrete between veranda and door will make guests look up in admiration at the curved entrance as they step into the house.
When the pathway from entrance door to the gate is also a parking area then a concrete pathway like this makes sense as it keeps grass and plants away from the pathway.
A stylish front door with unique design details can also play a major role in creating an impressive entrance. Like this front door that has been fashioned out of wooden planks to give a lovely pattern and finish.
For houses located slightly above the street level, steps leading up to the front door can be made attractive by painting them in an artistic manner and setting up flower pots with seasonal varieties for a warm welcome. This is a cost effective a solution that adds color to the entrance of this Mediterranean style abode.
While the overall structure of this elegantly designed house is enchanting in itself, the multiple glass entrance doors which enable guests and family members to enter and exit from separate doors enhance its style quotient.
The lovely combination of stone pathway leading up to concrete steps make an impressive entrance when it is protected by a wooden sunroof laid over with clay tiles.
In a tropical region like Asia white exteriors work well in keeping out the sunlight and maintaining cool interiors. Here we have an eclectic white house with an impressive entrance that is emphasized by white columns in the foreground.
When the boundary wall is close to the entrance door, decorate the wall with flower pots to fill the region with color and give privacy against curious neighbors. Hollow bamboo logs or lightweight wooden pots can be planted with small flower varieties during winter and kept along the entrance like here to have a colorful entrance instead of a bare one.
When you want to have an entrance that brings back memories of old traditional houses with flower arches that used to lead the way for visitors from gate to entrance, then this pergola will meet your demands. Trendy and modern, the stylish pergola will soon be covered with vines and flower species creating a dreamy shaded region for guests to walk through to reach the front door.
Stone statues weather they are small or large add a certain degree of personality and character to the front door. Here the twin lion statues may appear large but they play an active role in enhancing the grandeur of the impressive entrance and veranda.
Stone statues weather they are small or large add a certain degree of personality and character to the front door. Here the twin lion statues may appear large but they play an active role in enhancing the grandeur of the impressive entrance and veranda.