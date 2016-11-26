A family apartment for rupees 25 lakhs in Bellary,Karnataka

Welcome to Mr. Pavan Jain’s stylish and modern apartment in Bellary, Karnataka. Rendered by the architects at Hasta Architects, this home makes use of sober hues and sleek, fashionable designs to ensure visual pleasure as well as comfort. Premium quality materials, trendy furnishing, clever storage solutions and minimalist rooms make living here a dream. Different combinations of black, white, grey and beige give depth to each corner of the apartment, though the children’s bedroom holds a colourful surprise for you.
The apartment’s entrance has been especially secured with a sturdy but sleek metal enclosure that stands out against the white walls. Slim stencilled glass panels add a decorative touch to the structure.
Grey stone cladding adds a stylish rustic touch to the wall holding the TV, while the sleek white console offers storage space. The modern chandelier looks very unique as well.
A lavish couch, a trendy metal and glass coffee table, and a large family photograph make the living space welcoming and warm. The stone wall on the right with decorative glass panels in front of it, makes a creative statement here.
Smooth white walls keep the puja room separate from the living space, and can be accessed through clear glass doors. What a modern and elegant design idea!
Metal, wood and cosy upholstery come together to make the dining furniture trendy and classy at the same time. A glossy wooden panel on the ceiling adds warmth here, while you get a peek into the open kitchen too.
Elegant neutral colours, smooth and sleek cabinets, and modern appliances make the kitchen a very stylish and convenient space. The U-shaped layout allows lot of room for movement, while large windows bring in tons of natural light. The shaded tiles on the backsplash also add depth to the kitchen.
Warm tones of brown and wood make the master bedroom cosy and relaxing, while the floral bedding adds colour to the space. The sleek and extended headboard comes with compact side tables and lighted niches for some bedtime reading.
Smooth and glossy floor to ceiling closets make the dressing nook attached with the master bedroom a useful and trendy space. Black adds boldness to the white and wooden environment.
The colourful and lively bedspread adds visual interest and energy to the otherwise simple children’s room. White walls make the room feel bright and spacious, while the striped headboard and printed curtains attract attention too.
A sleek and smooth desk with compact drawers and a wall-mounted shelving unit make studying fun and easy. Provisions have been made to install laptops or desktops, and the storage units can help organise books, toys and more.
