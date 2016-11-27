A 3200 Sqft apartment in Hyderabad for the entire family

Spread over a substantial area of 3200 square feet, this Hyderabad apartment is very contemporary and stylish in spirit. Designed by the architects at Keystone Design Studios, the home makes use of sleek designs and brilliant lighting to attract observers. Pops of bright colours appear here and there for a lively atmosphere, while cosy textures ensure comfort for the family. Creative shelves, customised wall panels and innovative false ceilings are highlights of this residence too.
Bold black lines adorn the smooth white walls of the entrance to make a unique and smart style statement. Floral decorations add a welcoming touch, while the flat’s number 507 stands out in bold red.
The bright green feature wall of the living space is beautifully textured and adds life and energy to the home. Geometrical and stylish shelves act as partitions on either side of the living area, separating it from the rest of the home without hampering openness. Sleek and trendy furniture and soothing lights make for a relaxing ambiance here.
White and dark wooden hues rule the contemporary dining space, with its minimalistic furniture. The crockery and entertainment cabinet on the side is a sleek and modern unit, while the brownish red wall with the tree painting adds an artistic touch to the space. The false ceiling with its zigzagging strips of light make the entire setting very chic.
Done up in black and white, the den is perfect for hanging out with friends, watching movies, reading or working. The plush armchairs look inviting, while the green accent lighting along the wall panels make for an ultramodern touch.
A smooth black panel with backlit “Om” lettering on it helps the prayer corner or puja room to stand out. A sleek drawer at the bottom offers storage room for puja essentials.
Soft, neutral tones and cosy fabrics make the bedroom a relaxing and dreamy space. The bed with its black leather headboard looks very trendy, while mirrored panels on the closet doors make the room appear spacious. The false ceiling is a luxurious touch and fills the space with subdued lighting.
Brown mosaic tiles with metallic shine clad the bathroom walls for a lavish appearance. The curvy white basin contrasts the walls nicely, while sleek shower doors and mirrors make the space look airy and open.
