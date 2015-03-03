5 weird and wonderful sculptures

All homes need art. Filling the home with art is often a way to reinforce the tastes that manifest themselves throughout the interior design, but art can also be used to provide a counterpoint to the expectations that might be generated by décor alone. As a general rule, the more art a house contains the more complex and interesting it seems. It’s hard to imagine what a home with too much art in it would be like, but of course it’s very simple for a space to appear cluttered if the art pieces it contains don’t adequately complement one another or the space itself.

Choose your pieces wisely, then, and there’s no such thing as too much. Of course, different forms of art elicit different responses, and sculpture is one of the most impactful forms to use in the home. This is because there is a certain novelty with sculpture; most people own far fewer sculptures than they do framed pictures, partly because pictures are more widely available and partly because it’s fairly easy to buy a neutral, inoffensive picture simply to fill a space which most visitors won’t even notice, whereas a dull or incongruous sculpture will draw a lot more attention.

Possibly because of the awareness that sculptures can be subject to an unfair amount of scrutiny, there are many pieces out there that don’t take themselves seriously at all, putting fun first and defying serious criticism. Here are five lively examples.