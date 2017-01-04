8 Pooja room ideas for your house

The Pooja room in our homes is the most pious and sacred section. It is the place we visit every morning to ask God for his blessings. It is the place that we turn to when we are in a difficult position in our life.

And yet, most of us do not pay that much attention to the décor of our Pooja rooms, but we spend so much time on the other parts of our house. Well, it’s time for you to pay more attention to your Pooja room and improve its décor, and to help you out with that, we have these 8 amazing ideas.