8 Pooja room ideas for your house

The Pooja room in our homes is the most pious and sacred section. It is the place we visit every morning to ask God for his blessings. It is the place that we turn to when we are in a difficult position in our life.
And yet, most of us do not pay that much attention to the décor of our Pooja rooms, but we spend so much time on the other parts of our house. Well, it’s time for you to pay more attention to your Pooja room and improve its décor, and to help you out with that, we have these 8 amazing ideas.
Go vintage with your Pooja room doors and install more traditional ones. To make them stand out, you can paint them with bright colours – preferably red, orange, or yellow.
This Pooja room has also added pictures of different gods to impart positivity right at the entrance.
Wooden panelling near the temple corner of the house automatically partitions that area and makes it look more refined. If you aren’t sure of what to do with your Pooja section, then you should simply add a wooden panelling, and trust us, it will create all the difference.
Make a grand and positive statement to everyone who enters your house, by placing your Pooja room on the entrance wall of your house. If you have a large space, just like this Pooja room, you can opt for a big mural of a God who you believe the most in.
While many people opt for wooden temples because they are affordable and easy to maintain, marble temples bring a sense of elegance and class which is unparalleled. Not to mention, marble is super easy to clean, and all you need is a wet cloth wipe.
A jharokha will not only work as a great partition, but it also adds that much needed traditional touch to your home’s interiors. You can also opt for matching jharokha doors, just like this Pooja room.
Falling short of space doesn't mean your gods and deities should have to adjust. The designers have this house found a way to incorporate a painting and bethak in the most grand way possible.
If you cannot give up a big space in your house, you can just turn one of the cabinets into a small pooja section.The Krishna and Radha statue in this pooja space is stunning and it perfectly matches with the white cabinets at the bottom.
If you are completely cramped up with space but you still want to stay blessed, we recommend adding a small pooja section like this one.
