Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 Ideas to decorate the wall of your home!

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
FurnishTurf, FurnishTurf FurnishTurf Walls & flooringWallpaper
Loading admin actions …

Your room is your temple, it is where you turn in to end the day and also your dose of fun and games. In some cases, it’s your own office, which is why it must be renewed from time to time, not only by changing the furniture, bedspread or curtains, but also the walls. There are many ways to do this and we are bringing you a few.

1. Story Pictures

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style bedroom
CASA CALDA

CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA

It is quite common to have family photos in your living room, but what if you have them in your room? They are a way to freeze memories and space, while adding an emotional touch to the environment. They can be framed in black and white directly adhering to the walls.

2. Colourful Combination

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

A white room adds light and spaciousness, but a colourful room always adds energy and vivacity. Opt for combinations that harmonise well with light colours, if you prefer to maintain an aura of tranquillity, or with dark tones if you are more experimentative. Try avoiding strong contrasts however.

3. Wallpaper

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are looking for practicality and economy, then wallpaper is the perfect choice. There are plenty of designs and colors to experiment with, pick one that best suits your personality.

Checkout 6 wallpaper designs for every budget here.

4. Of Bricks

Дизайн интерьера 4-ком. квартиры, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Modern style bedroom
GP-ARCH

GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH

Not common, but quite the opposite, daring and original is betting on a brick wall in your room. Here are the orange bricks that are inspired a rustic style. You can choose the colour or a glossy finish for a more modern decor. The important thing is to let you gather all the attention with simple elements.

5. Mirrors

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

If the room is small the best way to make it appear larger, in addition to paint the walls light colours is place the mirrors in strategic locations. One large with a nice frame on the main wall will make a difference.

6. Themed Pictures

Spazio Park, Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura

Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura

It doesn’t get better than a leading theme box on the main wall of your room. Music, animals, books, and landscapes, you can choose a theme well suited to you.

You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.


7. Wall Decal

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

From the kitchen to the living room, decorative vinyls are here to stay for the simple fact that they are practical and also help to create an environment in literally no time at all.

8. Pastel Colours

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Light pastel colours are the quintessential favourite for rooms, as they add in an aura of tranquillity and harmony.

9. Artwork

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

If you are a lover of artwork, do not restrict them to just your room, but also the walls of it.

10. Rustic Style

PROMOCIÓN 4 LOFTS , Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style bedroom
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Either as an artificial or natural coating,  stone is an option for those who love rustic and earthy elements. It is important that you try to use this when contrasting elements are available.

11. Concrete

Prados #2, MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño Industrial style bedroom Concrete Grey
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño

Concrete can make a decorative look elegant, minimalist or industrial. Among its advantages are its economy and for this reason it is an excellent choice for the floor of your home, bathroom and kitchen. It also works well for the walls of your room.

12. Handling Lights

Schlafzimmer Wandgestaltung mit 3D Effekt und Betonlook, Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Classic style bedroom
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern

Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern

The walls are of an embossed design that stand out with proper lighting. Play with the intensity and forms of the lights, you will see how the whole room looks completely different with this simple detail.

13. Highlight Bright Colours

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

Vinyls not only serve to create appealing environments, but also to enhance the walls in bright colors, as seen in the image.

14.Vertical Gardens

Design végétal, Adventive Adventive Interior landscaping
Adventive

Adventive
Adventive
Adventive

Vertical gardens are seeing a grand welcome with more and more people opting for them. So if you are one who likes to connect with nature, then you can use flower pots that adorn a wall of your room. The recommendation is that it is a relatively small one.

These are the best ways to decorate the walls of your home. No longer do you have to succumb to the mundanity of plainly coloured walls.

A beautiful home for a happy family in Kerela
Have you checked out these 10 ideas to decorate the wall of your room? Try them and share your comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks