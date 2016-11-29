14 Ideas to decorate the wall of your home!

Your room is your temple, it is where you turn in to end the day and also your dose of fun and games. In some cases, it’s your own office, which is why it must be renewed from time to time, not only by changing the furniture, bedspread or curtains, but also the walls. There are many ways to do this and we are bringing you a few.
It is quite common to have family photos in your living room, but what if you have them in your room? They are a way to freeze memories and space, while adding an emotional touch to the environment. They can be framed in black and white directly adhering to the walls.
A white room adds light and spaciousness, but a colourful room always adds energy and vivacity. Opt for combinations that harmonise well with light colours, if you prefer to maintain an aura of tranquillity, or with dark tones if you are more experimentative. Try avoiding strong contrasts however.
If you are looking for practicality and economy, then wallpaper is the perfect choice. There are plenty of designs and colors to experiment with, pick one that best suits your personality.
Checkout 6 wallpaper designs for every budget here.
Not common, but quite the opposite, daring and original is betting on a brick wall in your room. Here are the orange bricks that are inspired a rustic style. You can choose the colour or a glossy finish for a more modern decor. The important thing is to let you gather all the attention with simple elements.
If the room is small the best way to make it appear larger, in addition to paint the walls light colours is place the mirrors in strategic locations. One large with a nice frame on the main wall will make a difference.
It doesn’t get better than a leading theme box on the main wall of your room. Music, animals, books, and landscapes, you can choose a theme well suited to you.
You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.
From the kitchen to the living room, decorative vinyls are here to stay for the simple fact that they are practical and also help to create an environment in literally no time at all.
Light pastel colours are the quintessential favourite for rooms, as they add in an aura of tranquillity and harmony.
If you are a lover of artwork, do not restrict them to just your room, but also the walls of it.
Either as an artificial or natural coating, stone is an option for those who love rustic and earthy elements. It is important that you try to use this when contrasting elements are available.
Concrete can make a decorative look elegant, minimalist or industrial. Among its advantages are its economy and for this reason it is an excellent choice for the floor of your home, bathroom and kitchen. It also works well for the walls of your room.
The walls are of an embossed design that stand out with proper lighting. Play with the intensity and forms of the lights, you will see how the whole room looks completely different with this simple detail.
Vinyls not only serve to create appealing environments, but also to enhance the walls in bright colors, as seen in the image.
Vertical gardens are seeing a grand welcome with more and more people opting for them. So if you are one who likes to connect with nature, then you can use flower pots that adorn a wall of your room. The recommendation is that it is a relatively small one.
These are the best ways to decorate the walls of your home. No longer do you have to succumb to the mundanity of plainly coloured walls.