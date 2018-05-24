Your browser is out-of-date.

30 TV room ideas for small houses

Sunita Vellapally
Home Theater Projeto Executado em 2012, D`Vita - Marcenaria
In modern homes, where space is scarce or when an apartment comes predesigned, there’s not always sufficient space for a separate area for a TV room. However, every home should include a small space or corner for a television, since it’s a place where the family comes together to bond and socialize.

Take a look at these 30 professional designs of small TV rooms to get a few ideas on how to incorporate one in your home.

1. Dress with fabrics

Apartamento Le Parc I, Dauster Arquitetura
Dauster Arquitetura
Dauster Arquitetura

For creating a warm ambiance in the TV area, fabric can be introduced for texture. Place soft velvety rugs on the floor, sheer curtains and comfortable cushions to create a cosy corner for television viewing.

2. Use a corner

homify Classic style media room
homify
homify

If there isn’t sufficient space for a separate TV room, consider placing it in the corner of a living area. Adjust the space between the wall and the seating, and arrange the furniture and carpet so that it looks different from the main living space.

3. Control the lighting

Projeto Home Theater, Alkaa Arquitetos Associados
Alkaa Arquitetos Associados
Alkaa Arquitetos Associados

Use lighting to control the mood in the TV space to create a cosy nook where you can relax and watch your favourite shows.

4. Colour separation

Home Theater Projeto Executado em 2012, D`Vita - Marcenaria
D`Vita—Marcenaria
D`Vita - Marcenaria

An alternative is to create a vibrant ambiance in a small corner reserved for TV viewing by using bright colours that contrast the rest of the living area to give the television space a distinct identity.

5. Clever cabinets

Casa Boa Vista , Triplex Arquitetura
Triplex Arquitetura
Triplex Arquitetura

Get a built-in cabinet along a corner wall, which has a provision for mounting the TV at viewing height as well as space for storage and shelves for displaying décor accessories.

6. Go industrial

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

The industrial style is a perfect option for a small TV area as you don’t have to use too many accessories, keeping the area looking modern and spacious.


7. Mini theatre

homify Modern media room
homify
homify

The lack of space doesn’t have to stand in the way of making a TV room look like an entertainment zone. Decorating the wall with pictures or posters of your favourite stars or movies, placing comfortable lounge-like seating and controlled lighting can create a lovely setting.

8. Monochromatic theme

House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators
Innovate Interiors & Fabricators

Neutral tones help to create a soothing space. Use shades of grey along with black and white to make the TV room look modern and elegant.

9. Vertical shelf display

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Place the TV in the centre of a small wall and make the most of the limited wall space by displaying art on a higher shelf and keeping the lower shelves for storage. This helps to create visual balance in the area.

10. Urban contemporary

Aimbere, PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Use concrete on the ceiling and wall to give the space a modern industrial feel, and add low seating and a few bright accessories to create a stunning TV space.

11. Warm wood

CASA COR GOIÁS 2015, Larissa Maffra
Larissa Maffra
Larissa Maffra

Another great option for creating a cosy TV space in a nook is to clad the walls and ceiling with wooden laminates. Add recessed lighting on the ceiling and a hanging lamp to enhance the warm vibe.

12. Minimalist

Apartamento AL, Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

The minimalist style is perfect for a small TV area as it uses light shades and only a few accessories, keep the area looking airy and spacious.

13. Keep it white

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

White is a great colour choice for a small area as it keeps it looking bright and airy. For a smaller space, use a TV that is not too big so that the area doesn’t look cramped.

14. Geometric beauty

homify Minimalist media room MDF Wood effect
homify
homify

For giving the area a designer vibe, use a geometry for the shelves, or add few bright accessories and geometric prints on the cushion covers and wall art.

15. Dividing shelves

Hazel Penthouse, Kamat & Rozario Architecture
Kamat &amp; Rozario Architecture
Kamat & Rozario Architecture

Use open shelves to divide the TV space from the rest of the home. You can also carry through the design with storage shelves around the wall mounted TV.

16. Create a focal point

Casa Tatuí, Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura

In a cosy corner, another idea for giving the TV space a distinct identity is to create an artistic wall mural and surround the seating with colourful accessories such as rugs and paintings.

17. Sophisticated spotlighting

Apartamento | Cobertura, Piacesi Arquitetos
Piacesi Arquitetos
Piacesi Arquitetos

Use spotlights to create a unique ambiance in the area in the form of diffused lighting from floating shelves or track lighting that presents beautiful play of light on the wall around the TV.

18. Multi-functional space

Apartamento VA, Bastos & Duarte
Bastos &amp; Duarte
Bastos & Duarte

The area for the TV can double up as a home office or study during working hours and convert into an entertainment zone at night. Design sufficient storage to hide away clutter.

19. Classic elegance

CASA PV59, RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

A wooden wall panel for mounting the TV and a modern glass and laminate cabinet underneath for storage can pull together an elegant TV area. Add classic accessories to enhance the look.

20. A playground

Apartamento IC, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Since the TV area is a space for fun, in a small apartment, it can be combined with an indoor play room for children. Colourful shelves for storing toys and comfortable seating complete the room.

21. Wooden wall

GRAN PARC VILA NOVA, GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

When the space for the TV is limited, use wall-to-wall wood panelling to mount the TV and a floating cabinet for storage to keep the area looking spacious and the floor uncluttered.

22. Textures and images

Apartamento Ribeirão Preto, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Using wall paper with a scenery or 3D panels that bring texture to the area adds interest to the walls of the TV area and also visually separates it from the rest of the home.

23. Transparent accessories

Apartamento AF, Passo3 Arquitetura
Passo3 Arquitetura
Passo3 Arquitetura

Glass stools or shelves and sheer curtains are a great way to trick the eyes into believing that the TV space is larger than it is.

24. Personal identity

Perdizes I, Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos

Make the TV area a fun zone by displaying your prized collectibles, whether it’s action figures or miniature super cars.

25. Shuttered

Apartamento em São Conrado com frescor e móveis de família, Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design
Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design
Angela Medrado Arquitetura + Design

A nice way to keep the area separate from the other living spaces in the home is to have sliding shutters that add cosiness without blocking the natural light.

26. Side by side

Cobertura Duplex Edificio Mandarim - Condomínio Peninsula, Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura

If you have a study with built-in desks on the wall in a corner of the home, reserve some space at the side for the television, and add seating to make it comfortable for daily TV viewing.

27. Follow a theme

Apartamento de 40 metros quadrados., Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

Give your TV space personality by adding a retro look or any other preferred style using the right décor and accessories.

28. Maximize the space

Ipiranga | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

Choose light colours and coordinated accessories to make even a small space look charming. Put every inch to use by creating a reading corner or a study area against the dead space near a window to create a focal point.

29. Parallel furniture

homify Modern media room
homify
homify

For a small area, instead of wraparound seating, place the sofas parallel to the television to make the area seem less cramped.

30. Go vertical

Casa Alto da Boa Vista, Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers
Cores Lovers

For a narrow wall, mounting a small television in the centre and framing it with vertical shelves on the sides help to balance the space. Add interesting wall paper or textures behind the TV to make it elegant.

For ideas on mounting televisions on wall panels, see this ideabook.

Which of these designs would you copy for your home? Respond in the comments.


