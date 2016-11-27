Your browser is out-of-date.

30 Inspiring ideas for the entrance of your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
The first impression of a house is made by it’s a façade and that means you need to be careful with every little detail. Today, we are going to show you some stunning home decoration ideas for your home’s entrance that will certainly make your neighbours jealous.

​1. A beautiful landscape

RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Rustic style garden
An entry with a beautiful landscape is enough to surprise the neighbours. And, if you looking for one, this house is an inspiration.

​2. Marble Stairs

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, JC-ROA, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Passive house
Wood is the first preference when it comes to stairs, but if you want to add a unique touch, marble stairs can be a quick pick.

​3. Wooden pergola

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
A staggered entrance with wooden pergola makes a fantastic welcome for any house.

​4. Total elegance

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Wood, stone, and glass, this room have the perfect combination of all the three elements.

​5. Combination of textures

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern houses
Different levels of the home display different textures and it is just too perfect to have in there.

​6. Different colour façade

homify Modern houses
While the front door here is wooden, the side wall has a splash of different colours.


​7. Semi-hidden

Casa La Lagartija, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern houses
Different elements are adorning this house, including wood, marbles, and steel.

​8. An easy access

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
Concrete and natural elements make the entry to this house easier and sophisticated.

​9. Charm and tradition

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern houses
A bit of traditional charm is always appreciated and this house has the perfect implementation.

​10. Elegance of wood

Moradia no Cadaval, MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA Modern windows & doors
Moradia no Cadaval

The elegance of potted plants and woods are known for its warmth giving feature and here you have a perfect example.

​11. Stone frame

homify Modern houses
Stone frames in a modern façade can bring dramatic change in your house.

​12. Rustic entrance

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
Welcome your guests through a rustic entrance and beautiful lights.

​13. A wonderful pergola

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
The pergola of this home is the centre of attraction for this home.

​14. Tiled home

Casa con estructura de madera VDP, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style houses Wood
We hardly see a tiled roof, but here we have an exquisite example and it surely protects the home from rain.

​15. Bright and modern

residencia Chapultepec, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses Wood White
It’s a modern and bright home with enough of lights all around.

​16. Light guides

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
The steps of this corridor are guided with twinkling lights and it’s a beautiful illustration for sure.

​17. Elevated Features

Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Seated at a high angle, this house is featuring several green plants in grace.

​18. Trending concrete

San José del Tajo, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern windows & doors
The façade of the house is completely concrete, but the front door here is wooden.

​19. Protect without being dull

Casa SL, Elias Braun Architecture Elias Braun Architecture Modern houses
For a secure entrance, the façade need not be dull. Marbles, wood, and lights are being utilized here for a better effect. 20. Maximum elegance Grids and lights are the two leading elements of this home façade.

​20. Maximum elegance

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses
Grids and lights are the two leading elements of this home façade.

​21. Water and garden

homify Modern houses
Water and garden in the front of the house make a grand entrance.

​22. Modern and simple garden

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
Draw the attention of the entire neighbourhood with this beautiful garden.

​23. A long corridor

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
It’s a long corridor with small and big plants on both the sides.

​24. Vibrant Pink

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
This entrance in vibrant pink  is more like a fairy tale to the house.

​25. Classical entrance

Casa Sierra Alta, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Colonial style houses
A classic and beautiful entrance elevates the grace of a house and here you have a perfect example.

​26. Giving importance door

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern windows & doors
Give importance to the colour of the house and this can be your cue to a beautiful entrance.

​27. An elegant entrance

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
Marble floor and wooden entrance are the essence of this house.

​28. Wooden façade

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style windows & doors Solid Wood Brown
By looking at this house, we can only say that you don’t need anything more than wood for a stunning façade.

​29. Small garden

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern garden
Access harmony with a small garden, just the way the designers of this home have done.

​30. Perfect structure

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura Minimalist garage/shed
Fachada frontal

The elegance of this house has been maintained by  a definite structure, garden, as well as the illuminating lights.

Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


