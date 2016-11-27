30 Inspiring ideas for the entrance of your home

The first impression of a house is made by it’s a façade and that means you need to be careful with every little detail. Today, we are going to show you some stunning home decoration ideas for your home’s entrance that will certainly make your neighbours jealous.
An entry with a beautiful landscape is enough to surprise the neighbours. And, if you looking for one, this house is an inspiration.
Wood is the first preference when it comes to stairs, but if you want to add a unique touch, marble stairs can be a quick pick.
A staggered entrance with wooden pergola makes a fantastic welcome for any house.
Wood, stone, and glass, this room have the perfect combination of all the three elements.
Different levels of the home display different textures and it is just too perfect to have in there.
While the front door here is wooden, the side wall has a splash of different colours.
Different elements are adorning this house, including wood, marbles, and steel.
Concrete and natural elements make the entry to this house easier and sophisticated.
A bit of traditional charm is always appreciated and this house has the perfect implementation.
The elegance of potted plants and woods are known for its warmth giving feature and here you have a perfect example.
Stone frames in a modern façade can bring dramatic change in your house.
Welcome your guests through a rustic entrance and beautiful lights.
The pergola of this home is the centre of attraction for this home.
We hardly see a tiled roof, but here we have an exquisite example and it surely protects the home from rain.
It’s a modern and bright home with enough of lights all around.
The steps of this corridor are guided with twinkling lights and it’s a beautiful illustration for sure.
Seated at a high angle, this house is featuring several green plants in grace.
The façade of the house is completely concrete, but the front door here is wooden.
For a secure entrance, the façade need not be dull. Marbles, wood, and lights are being utilized here for a better effect. 20. Maximum elegance Grids and lights are the two leading elements of this home façade.
Grids and lights are the two leading elements of this home façade.
Water and garden in the front of the house make a grand entrance.
Draw the attention of the entire neighbourhood with this beautiful garden.
It’s a long corridor with small and big plants on both the sides.
This entrance in vibrant pink is more like a fairy tale to the house.
A classic and beautiful entrance elevates the grace of a house and here you have a perfect example.
Give importance to the colour of the house and this can be your cue to a beautiful entrance.
Marble floor and wooden entrance are the essence of this house.
By looking at this house, we can only say that you don’t need anything more than wood for a stunning façade.
Access harmony with a small garden, just the way the designers of this home have done.