7 Staircase designs for small homes

Staircases have been an integral part of homes built on more than one level but fitting them into small spaces has been a challenge with tradition designs. Technical advancements in architectural design and development of new materials have enabled creation of innovative staircase designs showcasing designer’s flair while meeting space constraints. Here are seven space friendly staircase designs that are ideally suited for small houses which enable easy connectivity without adversely affecting spacial efficiency.
Curved staircases are designed for safety and are either arched right or left giving advantage of a complete staircase within limited space. This elegant wooden staircase is a masterpiece with a curvaceous structure that is easy to use with the wall handrail. Its wide treads may look precariously delicate structured around a single pillar of wood but are surprisingly strong as the wider edge is embedded into the wall.
This glass and metal creation is a combination of winder and helical designs that establishes an almost invisible link between spaces with its unobtrusive layout. The imperceptive 90 degree angle that this metal staircase takes to connect the two levels makes it an arresting piece of architecture that encourages first time viewers to eye it with appreciation.
If you are looking for a single staircase structure to connect all the floors of the house with minimal wastage of space then this aesthetically pleasing and budget friendly creation will meet your requirements. This staircase has stable wooden blocks for steps and transparent glass handrail which makes two way communications between the floors an interesting exercise.
This stylish helical staircase fashioned out of steel and glass located in the remotest corner of the living room seamlessly connects both floors in a captivating manner. Though this minimalist staircase may take up more space than a spiral one, its sheer presence like the skeleton of a giant mythical creature connecting the house, makes it is worth every inch of space.
Industrial style staircase like the one here may be made up of basic materials like steel and wood but it does not compromise on the styling and sturdiness of the structure. The spiral staircase in neutral grey tone curves up like a helix along the wall making a striking contrast against the red wall.
Eclectic and simple, this cantilever style floating staircase is an ideal design to fit into the corner of a room as it can manage both light and heavy foot traffic with little fuss. Designed with wood and glass, this staircase and railing has a small footprint when compared to other traditional structures.
This curvaceous staircase tightly wound around a pillar with metallic wedges as steps may seem fragile and unsteady but designs like these are ideally suited for narrow spaces like attics and basements. The minimalist design has all the essentials of a staircase like handrail, slip-proof steps and strong structure that is tethered to the wall for support.
With average size of homes reducing every year, homeowners now have to look at innovative ways to maximize floor space and fit in their families in an aesthetically pleasing abode. These beautiful images of modern staircases can play a major role in connecting the house with minimal footprint.