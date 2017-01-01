7 Staircase designs for small homes

This curvaceous staircase tightly wound around a pillar with metallic wedges as steps may seem fragile and unsteady but designs like these are ideally suited for narrow spaces like attics and basements. The minimalist design has all the essentials of a staircase like handrail, slip-proof steps and strong structure that is tethered to the wall for support.

With average size of homes reducing every year, homeowners now have to look at innovative ways to maximize floor space and fit in their families in an aesthetically pleasing abode. These beautiful images of modern staircases can play a major role in connecting the house with minimal footprint.