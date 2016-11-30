A modern Indian home with Victorian touches

Nowadays, the trend in home design and decor is often focused on bringing back the charm of bygone days. In this very contemporary Indian home for instance, distinctly Victorian elements make a luxurious and dignified statement. Premium grades of marble and wood have been used throughout the residence for a lavish look, while the furniture is a mix of trendy and Victorian. Soothing and neutral colours rule most rooms, except for the children’s bedroom, which is a vibrant and playful surprise. The architects at Premdas Krishna have really done wonders with this home.
The elegant wooden door and the sleek shoe cabinet with the white bust on it make for a Victorian entrance into the house. Crisscross patterns on the gleaming marble floor is a sophisticated touch, while glass panes allow sun to enter the foyer easily. The stone-clad wall panel offers a rustic feel, while potted greens make the foyer refreshing.
The spacious and bright living room uses colours like grey, white, cream and wood to make a luxurious and soothing statement. The plush Victorian sofas and armchairs go beautifully with the elegant white fireplace, and the white wall panel with diagonal checks all over it. Large latticed windows bring in sunlight, while pretty wooden coffee tables and a pale blue rug make for stylish relaxation. The silky and flowing grey curtains and the chandelier add a dreamy tone to the room.
With creative blue accent lighting and luxurious white recliners, the media room looks like something from the future. A large movie screen and a dreamy atmosphere promise hours of entertainment here.
Wood and stencilled glass creates a wonderful entrance to the simple yet gorgeous puja room. The face of Lord Ganesha has been etched on the glass panels of the entrance, while the wooden panel near the ceiling features unique filigree work. Inside, a sleek wooden cabinet holds the statues of deities and offers storage as well.
The white environment of the master bedroom is dotted with dark grey and wooden elements for a classy and sober look. Recessed lighting provides a relaxing ambiance, while a fashionable green armchair lends a spot of colour. Large black and white artworks spice up the walls in this room.
Soft but bright shades of blue, yellow and white make the children’s bedroom a playful and happy space. The bunk beds save space but are very cosy, and the closet doors feature cartoon characters for sheer fun. The Tweety Bird wall decor, the imaginative false ceiling resembling the sky, and the striped curtains add personality and charm to the room.
Hope you got some great ideas from this contemporary yet stylishly Victorian home.