A modern Indian home with Victorian touches

Soft but bright shades of blue, yellow and white make the children’s bedroom a playful and happy space. The bunk beds save space but are very cosy, and the closet doors feature cartoon characters for sheer fun. The Tweety Bird wall decor, the imaginative false ceiling resembling the sky, and the striped curtains add personality and charm to the room.

