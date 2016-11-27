15 L-shaped kitchens that will inspire you to remodel yours

When a kitchen is located in an open floor setting then an L shaped layout is the most efficient structure as it offers maximum work-space. As the cabinets are laid along the right angled walls they do not get in the way of each other leaving sufficient open space in the center to accommodate small table and chairs or an island. An L shaped kitchen is also ideal suited to the “working triangle” logic and allows users to move efficiently between sink, cooktop and refrigerator.
In this ideabook we have listed out 15 of our best L shaped kitchen that can be set up in both small and large areas to suit requirements of space and convenience.
When a kitchen is small then an elongated L layout helps to create a clutter free region and also accommodate all essentials. By extending the height of cabinets on the wall to the ceiling, extra storage area has been created in an unobtrusive manner. Designers Aum Architects have given a sleek black look to this modern kitchen that gives stylish edge to neutral walls.
The ideal way to take complete advantage of an L shaped kitchen is to plan the placement of all essentials like cooktop, electrical gadgets, utensils, cabinets and other kitchen accessories in advance to achieve maximum efficiency within available space. The ideal solution would be to keep the longer side for utilities and large kitchen appliances while shorter side is perfect for less essential implements or washbasin.
The colorful red and white L shaped kitchen is bright and stylish with laminated cabinets and granite counter. Instead of mixing up the cabinet sizes and creating a chaotic situation the short side has drawers while the longer side has vertical shaped pull out shelves for large vessels. The neutral toned walls with ribbed surface add to the beauty of this kitchen.
Setting up a kitchen island like this is very useful to distribute activities that require space for execution. Islands in the kitchen can be used either as a preparation area or for baking and storage so that it does not hinder activities in the L shaped counter section. Neutral tones with artistic patterns and elegant lighting system give a sophisticated edge to this modern kitchen.
One need not follow traditional design rules while setting up a kitchen within a small area as it could lead to wastage of space. Here the L shaped fits in snugly against the walls and cheerful yellow tones add to the spirit of the region. Large shelves opposite the counter section work as the pantry to stock dry rations and kitchen accessories.
When a kitchen’s dimensions are small then one has to adjust essentials within available space according to necessity. This cheerful kitchen with neutral tones may have large windows but limited floor space has forced the decorators to fit in the L shaped layout with floating counter and small storage cabinet.
Cabinets fitted into every available space and heading up to the ceiling has enabled creation of required space for essential appliances in this tiny kitchen. Clever designing and advance planning has led to easy accommodation of all requirements which shows that one should plan the precise location of every object before executing kitchen decoration.
This elegant white kitchen demonstrates that L-type design can also be setup in lavish regions as it can accommodate all small and large electrical appliances along with cabinets and preparation implements on the longer arm and keep the cooktop on small side. The length and breadth of this kitchen has been structured to keep the counter free of clutter by designating locations for all essentials.
Designing the corners to help them fuse seamlessly to overall layout of the L shaped kitchen is very important. So our kitchen designers suggest you to start kitchen layout from the corner as once the angles are overcome, rest of the distribution will be simple.
The L shaped kitchen is ideally suited for small spaces as long floor space between the counter and parallel wall are not cluttered with furniture or electrical gadgets. Clutter free central area is the essence of this trendy kitchen and the small breakfast nook has been pushed to the corner.
Once the decision was taken to keep the tree the next step was to plan the kitchen to accommodate the tree and make it an
intrinsic part of the region. Once the decision was made about which sides to have the long and short arm and to leave free space around the tree it was easy to design the layout. The grey and brown color palette of the kitchen enhances the off-white background of the walls and high ceiling.
The best advantage of L type of kitchen structure is that it is not restricted to specific regions and can be built around windows and walls to maintain the flow. We see here how the layout has been designed in a beautiful manner to maintain free flow of traffic in and out of the eclectic kitchen.
On many occasions our house hints at what structure to give the kitchen, and in this cozy home it was more than evident that the best way to accommodate a cooking area to meet their needs would have to be in L layout.
The L-shape can also be varied for a more creative outlook as long as you are open to adventure. In this kitchen the decorators have adopted modern style by creating curvaceous counter layout that can captivate anyone.
We conclude the list with a modern kitchen that showcases how an L-distribution layout can be accommodated in an open floor plan seamlessly. The kitchen here does not need walls for privacy and can be fitted into a wall curvature of 90 degree and leave sufficient open space to share floor space with dining table.
Now that you know the advantages of an L shaped kitchen it is time to be aware of the Kitchen Trends of 2016 so that they can be adopted in the L shaped kitchen.