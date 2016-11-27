15 L-shaped kitchens that will inspire you to remodel yours

When a kitchen is located in an open floor setting then an L shaped layout is the most efficient structure as it offers maximum work-space. As the cabinets are laid along the right angled walls they do not get in the way of each other leaving sufficient open space in the center to accommodate small table and chairs or an island. An L shaped kitchen is also ideal suited to the “working triangle” logic and allows users to move efficiently between sink, cooktop and refrigerator.

In this ideabook we have listed out 15 of our best L shaped kitchen that can be set up in both small and large areas to suit requirements of space and convenience.