15 L-shaped kitchens that will inspire you to remodel yours

Rita Deo Rita Deo
homify Modern kitchen Granite Metallic/Silver
Loading admin actions …

When a kitchen is located in an open floor setting then an L shaped layout is the most efficient structure as it offers maximum work-space. As the cabinets are laid along the right angled walls they do not get in the way of each other leaving sufficient open space in the center to accommodate small table and chairs or an island. An L shaped kitchen is also ideal suited to the “working triangle” logic and allows users to move efficiently between sink, cooktop and refrigerator. 

In this ideabook we have listed out 15 of our best L shaped kitchen that can be set up in both small and large areas to suit requirements of space and convenience.

1. Elongated L design

homify Modern kitchen Granite Metallic/Silver
homify

homify
homify
homify

When a kitchen is small then an elongated L layout helps to create a clutter free region and also accommodate all essentials. By extending the height of cabinets on the wall to the ceiling, extra storage area has been created in an unobtrusive manner.  Designers Aum Architects have given a sleek black look to this modern kitchen that gives stylish edge to neutral walls.

2. Evenly distributed structure

Residential interiors, Ingenious Ingenious Modern kitchen
Ingenious

Residential interiors

Ingenious
Ingenious
Ingenious

The ideal way to take complete advantage of an L shaped kitchen is to plan the placement of all essentials like cooktop, electrical gadgets, utensils, cabinets and other kitchen accessories in advance to achieve maximum efficiency within available space. The ideal solution would be to keep the longer side for utilities and large kitchen appliances while shorter side is perfect for less essential implements or washbasin.

3. Here less is more

L shape modular kitchen with wall cabients aashita modular kitchen Asian style kitchen MDF Red wall cabients,loft in baroda,kitchen in baroda
aashita modular kitchen

L shape modular kitchen with wall cabients

aashita modular kitchen
aashita modular kitchen
aashita modular kitchen

The colorful red and white L shaped kitchen is bright and stylish with laminated cabinets and granite counter. Instead of mixing up the cabinet sizes and creating a chaotic situation the short side has drawers while the longer side has vertical shaped pull out shelves for large vessels. The neutral toned walls with ribbed surface add to the beauty of this kitchen.

4. L Shape kitchen with island

Residential interiors, Dream space Interiors Dream space Interiors Classic style kitchen Plywood Amber/Gold Product,Automotive design,Interior design,Art,Floor,Material property,Flooring,Table,Font,Rectangle
Dream space Interiors

Residential interiors

Dream space Interiors
Dream space Interiors
Dream space Interiors

Setting up a kitchen island like this is very useful to distribute activities that require space for execution. Islands in the kitchen can be used either as a preparation area or for baking and storage so that it does not hinder activities in the L shaped counter section. Neutral tones with artistic patterns and elegant lighting system give a sophisticated edge to this modern kitchen

5. Compact L shape

L shape Kitchen Shape Interiors Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Countertop,Drawer,Fixture,Interior design,Dresser,Yellow,Chest of drawers
Shape Interiors

L shape Kitchen

Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors

One need not follow traditional design rules while setting up a kitchen within a small area as it could lead to wastage of space. Here the L shaped fits in snugly against the walls and cheerful yellow tones add to the spirit of the region. Large shelves opposite the counter section work as the pantry to stock dry rations and kitchen accessories.

6. Floating L shape

Villas Chuburná Puerto, Arq Mobil Arq Mobil Mediterranean style kitchen White
Arq Mobil

Arq Mobil
Arq Mobil
Arq Mobil

When a kitchen’s dimensions are small then one has to adjust essentials within available space according to necessity. This cheerful kitchen with neutral tones may have large windows but limited floor space has forced the decorators to fit in the L shaped layout with floating counter and small storage cabinet.


7. Kitchen that can fit in all utensils

Appasamy Mapleton pallikaranai.., Ashpra Interiors Ashpra Interiors Classic style kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Property,Furniture,Kitchen appliance,Kitchen,Home appliance,Wood,Drawer,Lighting
Ashpra Interiors

Appasamy Mapleton pallikaranai..

Ashpra Interiors
Ashpra Interiors
Ashpra Interiors

Cabinets fitted into every available space and heading up to the ceiling has enabled creation of required space for essential appliances in this tiny kitchen. Clever designing and advance planning has led to easy accommodation of all requirements which shows that one should plan the precise location of every object before executing kitchen decoration.

8. Stylish and white

Main Kitchen 23DC Architects Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Tap,Countertop,Furniture,Plumbing fixture,Sink,Building,Table,Wood,House
23DC Architects

Main Kitchen

23DC Architects
23DC Architects
23DC Architects

This elegant white kitchen demonstrates that L-type design can also be setup in lavish regions as it can accommodate all small and large electrical appliances along with cabinets and preparation implements on the longer arm and keep the cooktop on small side. The length and breadth of this kitchen has been structured to keep the counter free of clutter by designating locations for all essentials.

9.Importance of corners

homify Modern kitchen Plywood modular kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Designing the corners to help them fuse seamlessly to overall layout of the L shaped kitchen is very important. So our kitchen designers suggest you to start kitchen layout from the corner as once the angles are overcome, rest of the distribution will be simple.

10. Free space in the center

Bungalow in Bhuj, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style kitchen
Design Kkarma (India)

Bungalow in Bhuj

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

The L shaped kitchen is ideally suited for small spaces as long floor space between the counter and parallel wall are not cluttered with furniture or electrical gadgets. Clutter free central area is the essence of this trendy kitchen and the small breakfast nook has been pushed to the corner.

11. Kitchen close to nature

Kitchen and Dining area designs, Desig9x Studio Desig9x Studio Modern kitchen
Desig9x Studio

Kitchen and Dining area designs

Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio
Desig9x Studio

Once the decision was taken to keep the tree the next step was to plan the kitchen to accommodate the tree and make it an
intrinsic part of the region. Once the decision was made about which sides to have the long and short arm and to leave free space around the tree it was easy to design the layout. The grey and brown color palette of the kitchen enhances the off-white background of the walls and high ceiling.

12. L shaped kitchen with an opening

Mr.Vikas interiors, Storytellers Design Studio Storytellers Design Studio Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Property,Tap,Kitchen sink,Building,Kitchen,Kitchen stove,Sink,Kitchen appliance
Storytellers Design Studio

Mr.Vikas interiors

Storytellers Design Studio
Storytellers Design Studio
Storytellers Design Studio

The best advantage of L type of kitchen structure is that it is not restricted to specific regions and can be built around windows and walls to maintain the flow. We see here how the layout has been designed in a beautiful manner to maintain free flow of traffic in and out of the eclectic kitchen.

13. Insinuated situation

Reforma integral en Passatge Urrutia de Barcelona, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite Beige
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

On many occasions our house hints at what structure to give the kitchen, and in this cozy home it was more than evident that the best way to accommodate a cooking area to meet their needs would have to be in L layout.

14. L shape with curves

Residence in Ahmedabad, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic Countertop,Tap,Kitchen sink,Plumbing fixture,Property,Sink,Cabinetry,Bathroom sink,Wood,Interior design
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence in Ahmedabad

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

The L-shape can also be varied for a more creative outlook as long as you are open to adventure. In this kitchen the decorators have adopted modern style by creating curvaceous counter layout that can captivate anyone.

15. L shaped kitchen that shares space

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

We conclude the list with a modern kitchen that showcases how an L-distribution layout can be accommodated in an open floor plan seamlessly. The kitchen here does not need walls for privacy and can be fitted into a wall curvature of 90 degree and leave sufficient open space to share floor space with dining table.

Now that you know the advantages of an L shaped kitchen it is time to be aware of the Kitchen Trends of 2016 so that they can be adopted in the L shaped kitchen.

Which kitchen design did you like the most? Do let us know in your comments below.


