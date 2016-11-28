7 Ways to divide the room entrance in your home

Is your entrance is designed in a way that whenever someone enters the house, they can see the rest of the area, including your kitchen, hallway or the living room? If so , you need some suggestions and optimal solutions from the designers and experts from homify team. Separating the entrance of the house from the rest of the area is not only ideal for privacy point but can also become a functional part of decoration.

Don't believe us? Here is an ideabook that throws light on some ideas to create room entrances that are impressive and divide the house from it. Here it is, what we give you in this article- 7 architecture ideas for you!