A beautiful home for a happy family in Kerela

Designed by the architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala, this elegant and contemporary home is a combination of unique designs, beautiful colours and innovative lighting. Cosy textures and smart storage solutions make living here comfortable, convenient and a cakewalk. Though most of the residence makes lavish use of gentle, neutral tones; the bedrooms surprise with pops of bright colours. An open plan layout ensures that the living, dining and kitchen merge with each other seamlessly. So read on to know more about this fabulous creation.
The textured wall of the living area is eye-catching and very unique. A luxurious and large U-shaped sectional in creamy white offers ample seating space, while black and white paintings lend personality to the setting. Soft white curtains and the sleek black coffee table look pleasing too, while the blue rug adds a drop of colour to the space.
White, brown and black hues make the dining a very classy space with trendy furniture and a textured wall adorned with practical glass shelves. The black and white bar counter in the far corner looks inviting too, with its playful holes and shelves for storing wine bottles.
Soft shades of white and beige rule the open and spacious kitchen, giving it a bright, airy appeal. Sleek cabinets, modern appliances and a beautiful false ceiling with accent lighting make the kitchen fashionable and convenient. Grey tiles on the backsplash make for a contrasting touch, while the slim breakfast nook helps you to catch a quick bite whenever required.
The stylish and soothing master bedroom is mostly white, with splashes of purple, grey and wood making for unique visual interest. The wall panel behind the luxuriously plush bed features a backlit tree motif for an arty touch, while a sleek closet stores everything. The space on the left of the bed has been utilised as a study nook, while the far end corner serves as a dressing area.
Unusual patterns in navy blue and white on the wall and closet doors add tons of exclusiveness to this playful bedroom. A small white floating shelf holds a quirky bicycle showpiece, while the bed wows with its curving and attached side tables. Blue, pink and other peppy colours add spice to the bedding, while a trendy pendant lamp hangs from the ceiling for bedtime reading.
This ultramodern and gorgeous home is perfect for a family which likes to sleep, eat and breathe in style. Check out another tour for more ideas - A Beautiful Bunglow for the Indian Family.