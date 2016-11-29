Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and furnished family home in Meerut

Residence at Meerut, Ar. Sandeep Jain
Loading admin actions …

Sleek designs and trendy furniture make this Meerut residence a very cosy and stylish place for a happy family with kids. Decor has been kept minimal in every room, and light colours used to make the interiors appear bright and spacious. Smart storage solutions and creative touches here and there make this home a treat for the eyes. The kitchen surprises with its bold look, while the children’s bedroom comes with a dash of fun. Kudos for this creation goes to the interior architects at Ar. Sandeep Jain.

Bold and smart kitchen

A dash of bright yellow on the backsplash makes this modular kitchen a bold and sunny space. Smooth brown and white cabinets with minimalistic handles offer storage and accommodate all the modern appliances, while a compact corner has been especially reserved for the fridge.

White and wooden bedroom

White hues and dark wood come together in this stylish bedroom with a smart false ceiling. The high headboard is cushioned to provide cosy support for the back during bedtime reading, and sleek side tables hold all essentials. The space behind the headboard has been cleverly used as a home office of sorts, with a desk, some shelves and trendy seating.

Fashionable TV unit

The brown and white TV unit looks very contemporary and practical with its many shelves and glass elements. It can be used to store electronic items as well as display artefacts.

Creative bedroom

Leafy patterns behind the headboard and a creative metal grille for the window adds lots of visual interest for this serene bedroom. Wooden panels add warmth above the bed, while soft lights make for a soothing ambiance. Delicate patterns on the bedspread and cushions look graceful too, while the figurines on the left lend an artistic touch here.

Bright and airy kid’s bedroom

With its playful, printed wallpaper and large glass window overlooking a sunny courtyard full of potted greenery, the children’s bedroom is a delightful space. Thanks to generous amounts of both natural and artificial lights, the bedroom stays bright and cheerful at all times. The bedding has been kept simple and comfy, and the walls white, so that there is a feeling of airiness present.

What a beautifully designed and decorated family home! Take another tour for more ideas - A 3bhk Family Home in Pune.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


