20 Closet and wadrobe ideas for Indian homes

Ritika Tiwari
homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
There is nothing more comfortable than finding all your things in place when you get up in the morning. To achieve this, you need closets and drawers in place. So, today we are focusing on the 20 expert designs that can help you get ready quicker and in a more organized way.

1. ​Princess’s closet

HOUSE EXTENSION & LOFT CONVERSION IN SW LONDON, DPS ltd. DPS ltd. Modern dressing room
DPS ltd.

HOUSE EXTENSION & LOFT CONVERSION IN SW LONDON

DPS ltd.
DPS ltd.
DPS ltd.

You can call it a place where princesses dress. Shoes, dresses, a small mirror and a cute chair to sit on, you have everything in place in this kitchen. For optimal light a chandelier has been installed, enlightening the place in elegance.

2. ​White space

house 116, bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura Modern dressing room MDF White
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura

house 116

bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura
bo | bruno oliveira, arquitectura

Run for shelving along the top to store shoes and cabinets. For dresses open hangers are good. While one side is filled with shelves, the next side is fitted with mirrors and in between lies the open hangers. 

3. ​Closet in the bedroom

Begehbare Kleiderschränke, Müller Wohnart Müller Wohnart Dressing roomStorage Engineered Wood White
Müller Wohnart

Müller Wohnart
Müller Wohnart
Müller Wohnart

Along with placing a cabinet, you can always go for a mirror in your bedroom.

4. ​Make it a great experience

Корица с молоком, Reroom Reroom Scandinavian style dressing room
Reroom

Reroom
Reroom
Reroom

Cabinet doors are hard-to-use, but here the clothes railing and open shelf  is accompanied by a lit-up mirror, which is giving a classy touch. And to make you comfortable there is a small table.

5. ​Lights all around

Projeto Residencial - Edifício Sainte Claire, Anália Franco - SP, PL ARQUITETURA PL ARQUITETURA Classic style dressing room
PL ARQUITETURA

PL ARQUITETURA
PL ARQUITETURA
PL ARQUITETURA

The glass door of this room hides a cabinet behind and you can hardly guess if something is there. Small lights are embedded all around the mirror accompanied by a maroon stool.

6. ​A small corner

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Although it is a small corner, the execution is interestingly done with muted colors and sleek cabinets. Next to a sleek wardrobe stands a mirror and a small table to sit.


7. ​Spacious and practical

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who want a cozy and spacious room to dress, this is a true heaven. The luxury here sets the mood for dressing up.

8. ​Big and cozy

Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern dressing room
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

A comfortable couch, big mirrors and proper lights—there is everything you will like to see in a dressing room.

9. Doll house

Apartamento Menino Deus, INOVA Arquitetura INOVA Arquitetura Eclectic style dressing room
INOVA Arquitetura

INOVA Arquitetura
INOVA Arquitetura
INOVA Arquitetura

Join your closet with a hairdresser and give it a unique and original personality. This pink room is nothing less than a doll house.

10. ​Sleek corridor

Apartamento 212m ², Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores Classic style dressing room
Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores

Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores
Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores
Emmanuelle Eduardo Arquitetura e Interiores

If you don’t have a room for closet and hairdresser; make use of the tiny passageway. Here you have the perfect example of a sleek and beautiful cabinet.

11. ​A rustic touch

Rock & Vintage_House, Studio 15 Arquitetura Studio 15 Arquitetura Eclectic style dressing room
Studio 15 Arquitetura

Studio 15 Arquitetura
Studio 15 Arquitetura
Studio 15 Arquitetura

The most special feature of this dressing room is a brick wall which is imparting a rustic touch to the room.

12. ​A tailored cabinet

Apartamento 180°, Maxma Studio Maxma Studio Modern style bedroom
Maxma Studio

Maxma Studio
Maxma Studio
Maxma Studio

Build a multifunctional closet to suit your dressing needs and this image can be the true inspiration for you.

13. ​Closet in the bedroom

Dresser with colourful drawers in the daughter's room DS DESIGN STUDIO Modern nursery/kids room
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Dresser with colourful drawers in the daughter's room

DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO
DS DESIGN STUDIO

Having a closet and drawer in the bedroom can save a lot of space. The pop-ups of lemon and red colors are balancing the overall design.

14. ​Behind the walls

homify Minimalist dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you do not want to build a closet in the bedroom, then you can build it discreetly behind the living room. Here you have a pink shelf with a round mirror above.

15. Dare to be original

homify Modern dressing room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small room can be as influential as a spacious abode, you just have to widen your creative side. Being highly practical, this room has utilized every little corner.

16. ​Same colors

homify Minimalist dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Both the doors and wall of this room are soaked in the same colors and one side of the wall has a mirror fitted on it.

17. ​Mobile closet

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

It is a mobile closet with textures on the door to give a personal touch.

18. ​Space below the stairs

Stair Closet, La Fustería - Carpinteros La Fustería - Carpinteros Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
La Fustería—Carpinteros

La Fustería - Carpinteros
La Fustería—Carpinteros
La Fustería - Carpinteros

The space below the stairs is left unused, but installing a close is a great way to utilize it.

19. ​Give it a personality

dressing room, Your royal design Your royal design Eclectic style dressing room
Your royal design

Your royal design
Your royal design
Your royal design

Even if the closet is small, you can give it a special touch by adding a statement colour like this house.

20. ​Adapt all measures

Дизайн квартиры в серо-бежевых тонах с винным акцентом, Лаборатория дизайна "КУБ" Лаборатория дизайна 'КУБ' Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Лаборатория дизайна <q>КУБ</q>

Лаборатория дизайна "КУБ"
Лаборатория дизайна <q>КУБ</q>
Лаборатория дизайна "КУБ"

This room has adapted all sorts of furniture for storage and drawers in variety of colors and dimensions. 

Click here for more details.

A beautiful and furnished home in Delhi
Which one of these ideas was your favourite?


