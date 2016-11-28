Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful home for a happy family in Ghaziabad

Justwords Justwords
Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern style bedroom
Welcome to a very contemporary, bright and stylish villa in Ghaziabad, designed by the interior architects at Ar. Sandeep Jain. Filled with elegant furnishing and pops of bright colours, the home is visually appealing and very cosy to live in as well. You will come across unique textured walls, creative shelves, innovative partitions, and customised designs. Spacious rooms and chic lighting increase the attractiveness of this residence.

Cosy living space

Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern living room
Elegant beige couches with quilted backrests make for cosy seating in the living space, while patterned cushions offer contrast. Pretty screens for the windows control the amount of sunlight entering the room, and blue and white accent lighting make the space look very fashionable.

Patterns in the dining space

Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern dining room
The customised patterns carved into the wall and the same patterns on the sleek, brown sideboard add charm to the dining space. Focused lights enhance the beauty of the patterns, while wood lends warmth here.

Stylish kitchen

Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern kitchen Property,Furniture,Cabinetry,Countertop,Interior design,Kitchen,Building,Tap,Kitchen appliance,Floor
We love how the open kitchen is separated from the dining space with the help of a frosted glass partition with wavy edge. Beige, grey and white come together in the kitchen for an elegant appearance, while smooth cabinets offer oodles of storage. The wall panel above the chimney catches the eye too, with the patterns carved into it.

Sunny yellow bedroom

Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern style bedroom
The entertainment wall in this spacious and bright bedroom wows with its textured panels which move like the steps of a staircase from one corner to another. Sleek wooden elements add warmth to the room, while a window seat allows you to sit and admire the view outside. The white TV unit is minimalistic and looks extremely modern.

Creative touch

Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern study/office
This branch-like wooden shelf is a very creative touch in this corner, and perfect for organising books or small decorative items. You can relax on the recliner and read books which can be easily accessed from the shelf.

Smart space utilisation

Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
This space beside the staircase has been used smartly to make a playroom of sorts for the kids. White and wooden hues make the room very charming, while small floating shelves wait to hold toys, games and books. The L-shaped seat offers storage underneath, and the leaf-like patterns carved into the wall make for a creative touch.

 Innovative decorative elements, lively colours, smart storage solutions and soothing lights make this villa the perfect place for an urban family to spend happy days. Here’s another tour you might enjoy - A beautiful 2bhk apartment for a newly married couple.

6 bungalows that everyone can build
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


