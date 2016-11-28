A beautiful home for a happy family in Ghaziabad

This space beside the staircase has been used smartly to make a playroom of sorts for the kids. White and wooden hues make the room very charming, while small floating shelves wait to hold toys, games and books. The L-shaped seat offers storage underneath, and the leaf-like patterns carved into the wall make for a creative touch.

Innovative decorative elements, lively colours, smart storage solutions and soothing lights make this villa the perfect place for an urban family to spend happy days.