A beautiful three-storey house in Jodhpur

Three Storey Grand Residence @Paota,Jodhpur
Spread over a lavish area of 14,000 square feet, this three-storey home is a gorgeous and beautifully planned affair.It is occupied by two brothers and their families, and designed in a way suchthat privacy and individual preferences are maintained. A common lift connects all the floors, which come with separate entrances. While the ground and first floor feature bedrooms, living rooms and other functional areas, the top floor comes with a library, home theatre, gymnasium and hot tub. The house makes use of premium quality materials and creative lighting to make a style statement liken one other. The interiors are elegant, sleekly designed and filled with sober hues. Read on to know more about this creation by the architects at Ravi-Nupur Architects.

Impressive facade

Completed Project at a glance #Residence @Paota,Jodhpur.
The lofty residence is clad mostly in Jodhpur stones, silver travertine, Italian stone and granite. The regal entrance with nameplate features Jodhpur stones separated by thin steel gray strips. While the second and third floors enjoy the presence of large and airy balconies with glass balustrades, the first floor opens up to a beautiful terrace garden.

Gorgeous gate

Gate Detail
The main gate of the property is a charming combination of wood, metal and glass, with trendy patterns and elegant granite pillars on either side.

Majestic porch

Entrance to the Grand Residence
Greys and creamy white hues rule the approach and porch of the house, which is a sweeping affair dotted with pretty potted plants. The dropped ceiling of the porch hints at privacy and security, while valance lighting livens up the entrance after sunset. The rich wooden entrance door looks warm and welcoming.

Glorious terrace

Terrace Landscaping
The spacious and sun-kissed terrace on the first floor is gorgeous, green and nicely landscaped. Earthy planters add warmth here, while cove lighting makes everything look magical at night.

Stairway to heaven

Staircase Lobby
Done up in neutral shades, the staircase of the house impresses with its combination of glass, stone and steel. Wooden panels add warmth to the beautiful staircase, while the steel doors of the elevators gleam smartly. The false ceiling above the landing is gorgeous too.

Sophisticated and open living

Three Storey Grand Residence @Paota,Jodhpur
White dominates the home’s interiors with wooden elements appearing randomly for cosiness and warmth. Everything shines under beautiful lights, while creative ceiling panels create a magical atmosphere. The living room furniture is ultramodern and looks timeless in black, white and dark brown. Paintings spice up the smooth walls, while the open plan layout makes the home look airy.


Stunning bedroom

Three Storey Grand Residence @Paota,Jodhpur
White, grey and black unite tastefully and innovatively to make this spacious bedroom a stunner. Striped wallpaper, silky curtains, a lavish bed, a cosy sofa and a futuristic glass coffee table make the room extremely attractive and interesting. Decorative elements like the flower vase, painting and a small foot mat add aesthetic appeal.

Wood and cream refreshment

Three Storey Grand Residence @Paota,Jodhpur
This luxurious bathroom features sleek designs and ultramodern sanitary wares. The filigreed panels on either side of the mirror are a decorative touch, while the under-sink wooden cabinet offers ample storage. A mix of recessed and pendant lights makes this bathroom look bright and airy.

Luxurious bathroom

Three Storey Grand Residence @Paota,Jodhpur
This creamy white and black bathroom offers tons of space under softly glowing lights for luxurious rejuvenation. Sleek and smooth furniture, classy shower glass panels, polished stones for the floor and walls, and trendy fixtures make it a delight.

Impressed by this glamorous house? Take another tour for more inspiration - A small and beautiful 700sqft apartment on a budget.

7 Kitchen designs for Indian homes
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


