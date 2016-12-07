A stylish and colourful home in Lucknow

Soft and patterned bedding makes this bedroom inviting and attractive. The wall-to-wall closet is a sleek, white and wooden affair which accommodates a tall mirror for dressing needs. Since this furniture offers lots of storage space, the bedroom stays uncluttered. Dashes of bright red add fun to this space as well.

Innovative designs, smart storage solutions, beautiful colours and modern fixtures make this home a real beauty and cosy place to live in. Here’s another tour for more ideas - A 4bhk family apartment in Bangalore.