A stylish and colourful home in Lucknow

Today, we bring you a beautiful and tastefully furnished home from the interior architects at Able Interior in Lucknow. From a serene entryway to a plush living room, a creative dining, vibrant kitchen and smart bedroom – this abode will impress you with its lovely colours and sleek designs. Cosy textures add to the comfort of urban living, while smart storage solutions take care of the utility value of each room. Brilliant lighting enhances the charm of each nook and corner in this home, and make it easy to work and relax with equal ease.
The spacious entryway uses dark wood and white for a classic and elegant appearance, while ambient and recessed lights offer brightness. The large and slightly vibrant painting of the Buddha adds serenity and aesthetic appeal here. The floating shelf under it rests on another circular shelf, which is a unique touch.
Elegant shades of beige, white and grey come together for a luxurious and relaxing atmosphere in the living room. The upholstery is velvety, soft and rich, and patterned cushions and throws make for added attraction. Creative wall panels spice up the walls, while the sleek window comes with a quirky bright yellow grille for fun.
The white and dark wooden crockery unit in the dining space is a contemporary stunner with its sleek glass elements and minimal handles. But what we love the most is the brilliant blue and glossy backsplash with white patterns all over it.
Bold red and blue hues and large floral patterns add lots of spice to the sleek, modular kitchen. The smooth cabinets offer tons of storage and come with minimalistic handles. The black countertop contrasts the cabinets nicely, and modern appliances make cooking here a dream.
Soft and patterned bedding makes this bedroom inviting and attractive. The wall-to-wall closet is a sleek, white and wooden affair which accommodates a tall mirror for dressing needs. Since this furniture offers lots of storage space, the bedroom stays uncluttered. Dashes of bright red add fun to this space as well.
Innovative designs, smart storage solutions, beautiful colours and modern fixtures make this home a real beauty and cosy place to live in. Here’s another tour for more ideas - A 4bhk family apartment in Bangalore.