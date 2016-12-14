8 Pictures of small and beautiful Indian kitchens

It gets difficult to get the most out of a small kitchen space but with the help of innovation and technology, it is possible to enjoy the luxury of a modern kitchen even in a small space.
In a small kitchen, we are afraid to include too many cupboards. We are afraid that the space will start appearing cluttered. In fact, a lovely kitchen design always has more cupboards than a normal one. For a better replacement, build the cupboards to the height of ceilings.
The glossy cabinets of this kitchen are giving a modern and glamorous look to the entire place.
A dash of rouge shade was the preference of the client and the designers implemented it with grace. The block next to the chimney is painted in rouge while the splashback is covered in small colorful blocks. Although, there is enough light in this kitchen, a special light effect is added to the chimney making cooking easier.
Even if it is a tiny kitchen, there is enough room for every little ingredient. In contrast to the white kitchen, green coloured cabinets have been brought to use and they are elevating the aesthetic to a great level.
A harmonious mix of wood and white cabinets is a great combination. The black flower print on the back splash of the kitchen is one of the most striking features of this space. Wood is the ruling material of the kitchen countertop and to match it, wooden chairs have been brought in.
Stylish, modern, and simple, these words perfectly define this beautifully set kitchen. Three wooden boards have been used here to increase the storage space. While the first panel is used as a breakfast table, the next two are used for placing the kitchen essentials.
Two wooden and steel table is placed here and it surely improving the aesthetic value of the kitchen.
The best feature about this kitchen is the extended breakfast bar attached to the kitchen island. Printed square backsplash is used behind the sink area which is also covering the watery chaos. Four ceiling lights are added here to enlighten the space and a little pop-up green can be seen on the upper shelves.
If you like a kitchen full of warmth and rustic features, wood can be the best bait. Although it is difficult to create a breakfast counter in such a small space, the designer of this house found a way to create two separate spaces here.
There are shelves, cabinets, a breakfast table, and every little thing you might need in a kitchen.
We hardly get to see such kitchens where every tiny spot speaks of efficiency and practicality. You can cook as well as eat in this kitchen with the two yellow chairs placed in front of the kitchen island. Glass and wood have been used harmoniously to define the shelves.
