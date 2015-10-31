A home for a superstar

We all want to be cajoled and spoiled by luxury and opulence. There is no harm in showcasing your love for wealth by incorporating classy designs and contemporary patterns in your household. This idea is well implemented in the enlisted residence by Creazione interiors, interior designers and decorators in Kolkata, that emulates an iconic site for fulfilling your crazy desires. So, let’s get started.
The living room is a patterned display of carefully chosen wooden segments that impart a taller feel to the room. The ceiling of this area will surely blow your mind with its artful wooden counterparts that look absolutely divine in the glow of hidden LED lamps. The royal marble flooring is in line with the beige couches and perfectly highlight the other embellishments. Strong pillars of strength are backlit with effective lighting and provide an added charm.
The dining table is a bold melange of bright colours. The thoughtful use of green, violet and purple chairs create a scintillating effect against the neutral walls and pale table linen. This place is highlighted by the evenly distributed LED lamps on the false ceiling. A chandelier can definitely jazz up this and every dining area. Here's an ideabook to help you choose one for your dining room : 8 unique chandelier for your dining room
The modular kitchen exudes a perky and cheerful effect. Designed using white and neon green, this place is a bizarre, but engaging inclusion in this well appointed house. This spacious zone has doled out proper spots for storage and display. The washed marble flooring and the beige and brown tiles further add to the intensity of the area.
We are sure this room comes with a statutory warning to hold your heart beat intact! Totally blown over by its beauty, we found this place extremely attractive and seemingly out of a five-star hotel. Everything in this room calls out in much vogue and sophistication. The low rise wooden bed is in perfect accordance with the wall mounted TV that is flanked by wooden strips from all sides. The entrance door is created in a rather unusual way as it is surrounded by different nuances of brown that act as unique storage areas. The patterned design on the walls and ceiling do make you envious of this entire structure.
The Kid’s bedroom is predominately designed in a bright blue shade that is vividly contrasted by dark yellow and white. This room has enough space for a bed, study area and closet. The stunning wallpaper on the accent wall along with the puzzled family portrait design, add joyous and cheerful factor to the room.
The third bedroom is designed in simple terms but, employs very artistic designs and patterns. It majorly comprises of a king size bed that is engulfed in smart wooden details all over. The washed wooden wallpaper on two walls along with the huge mirror embark a touch of royalty and class.
The fourth bedroom is mainly designed for those who have a penchant for nature and natural colours. This room is embellished with a green and white wallpaper that gives a subtle break to the green walls. A sleek wooden TV cabinet is decorated by the pictures of, what seems to be, a celebrity crush. The glass windows further allow you to bring the nature inside.
We hope this architecture inspired you with tremendous ideas and designs.