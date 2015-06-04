An Amazing Indian home full of colours and energy

If you are one of those who likes to splurge in heavenly goodness and finds comfort in luxury delights, then this might be your dream home. Built in a sprawling area of 3000 sq. ft., this house has five bedrooms and six baths. Designed by BN architects from Perinthalmanna, the residence is built with crisp wooden patterns and has kept nature as an integral part of the whole décor. Let us take you on a round of this alluring property that comes with eye catching exteriors and stunning interiors.
The living room is a noble composition of flawless white and glossy ebony. The third shade that makes a startling entry between these is blood red that can be seen primarily in the cushions and partly in the sliders. The secretive addition of green, through those perfectly doled out patterns on the wall, complete the beautiful rainbow of vibrant colours.
The exteriors of this house have been designed in contrasting shades of blood red, jet black and pristine white. Spreading over two floors, this property is flanked by green lawns and palm trees on all sides. A walkable stone pathway is created around the house that is perfectly lit and maintained for the ease of walking. The use of symmetrical shapes and optimum glass windows show the extreme devotion of the designers.
In line with the white interiors, a durable white dining table holds the centre light in the dining room. This place is further induced with warmth by the addition of family paintings and delicate white collectibles that look like old-school earthen pots. Some fresh green and yellow planters are no less than a cherry on cake to make this room look more cosy and appetizing.
Even though the foyer of a house is not as highlighting as other rooms, the designers of this residence have paid equal attention in making this area beautiful by constructing with stone walls and channeled white interiors. It provides an easy connectivity to all the rooms of the house along with making it fresh and airy.
The first bedroom is an amazing combination of white, green and wood. It is a highly desirable place of repose for people who love nature and want to bring it inside their house. Minimal furniture and sleek wall designs give a spacious feel to this room. Not to forget, the splendid false ceiling design and stone textured wall sing a perfect tune together.
The second bedroom imparts a heroic look pertaining to the false ceiling pattern that extends as a bordered frame from the ceiling to the wall and then blends in well with the low rise wooden bed. Wall mounted side tables and wooden flooring act as the perfect base for small and large planters.
The third bedroom takes you back to those black and white eras as it comes with white interiors and black patterns that give an impactful contrast. Green plants, stone textured wall and inspiring bed linen and coverlets further reinforce the stone age effect.
The fourth bedroom is built on a relatively simplistic theme. It consists of a sturdy wooden bed with a strong foothold that is superbly complemented by the gracious green plants and cushions. The black and white wall paintings are simple yet perfectly fitting.
