9 kitchen ideas for Indian homes

The concept of simple and functional kitchens has revolutionized the world of Interior designs. People are increasingly leaning towards modern and engaging kitchens that can accommodate their needs. Unlike earlier days when kitchens were used for cooking purpose only, these days they are the breakfast corner, barbecue center, party spot for many families and thus, they need to be aesthetically pleasing as well as more functional.
Simple and elegant kitchens also bring a well-organized aspect of the kitchen for effective cooking and therefore, today we are going to uncover 9 different kitchen designs that are sure to impress. They are ideal for small and large sized homes and will definitely make your jaws drop.
One of the most common varieties of kitchens for Indian homes has L-shaped Kitchens. They are space savers, serve the purpose well and are a lot more convenient than usual forms. This kitchen brings a perfect balance between storage, counter space and walking area within a small section.
A classic white kitchen is a hit for all kinds of spaces. Not only it looks impressive and welcoming but is also, cost effective. The minimal style kitchen boasts of plain countertop, a few lines of designer tiles, an island-style counter for the gas stove and a breakfast table in the corner for family time. A complete pack- isn’t it?
Innovative and classy kitchens have long been a favorite for most of the Indian households. The people are used to put in everything beautifully within a small space. Ample of storage cabinets and shelves are the key. A chimney with designer cover is a major highlight and another interesting section is the artificial plants.
Bricks earlier were deemed to be a poor display for homes. But thanks to natural designs, they are a hit amongst designers these days. Do notice the spotted floor designs and old looking painted walls- they all contribute to uplift the aura of this beautiful cooking area.
People have resisted the idea of using black decors and walls but designers have busted all the myths with this creation. Bright yellow flooring and jet black counters paired along with the shiny metal furniture is all you need to get this look for your kitchen.
Narrow spaces often become a headache if you start to work without planning. Learn the art of creating a beautiful and equally functional kitchen with this design. You not only get a perfect space for cooking but also plenty of nature, bright lights, and free space to move amidst two counter tops- one for cutting and other for cooking!
How about a small kitchen with plenty of colors, funky decor, and various functional elements? This kitchen looks like an abode to Bachelor’s idea for cooking. Low maintenance due to bright colors and small but appropriate countertop in white to scatter the lights. Remember- a Window is essential in the kitchen to get fresh air and get rid of cooking aroma.
Open style kitchens are rather hard to maintain; reason being open, they are easily visible and require proper maintenance and regular cleaning. But the benefit is you can put your decor materials there as well and easily assimilate it with other areas of your home.
And one of the special mentions on this list is this All in Front Kitchen. Check how meticulous arrangement of pickle and grain boxes are stacked on the shelves below the counter. A large window makes the best use of sunlight during the day and proper cabinets on the walls- what else do we need to live in a cooking heaven?