9 Ideas to decorate your living room

Decorating a living room to perfection is always a challenge, whether you are remodelling your home or giving the area a small makeover. You need to pull together a cohesive look that is sophisticated without being boring and colourful without being over the top.

Since the living room is an area for socialization – a place where guests are entertained, it should showcase the theme that can be expected from the rest of the home. These 9 ideas, which have been put together by professionals on Homify, are designed to provide inspiration for decorating and creating a gorgeous living area.