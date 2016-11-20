Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5 of the week—small space gardening, kitchen designs, entrance gates and more!

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Piccolo tre locali con mansarda, alessandrasironidesigns alessandrasironidesigns
Hello Everyone! Welcome to homify. We are back with our weekend list of Top articles of the week. This week we have got on our list different kitchen designs, small space gardening ideas, a stunning house from Chennai and a 4BHK apartment from Bangalore. 

Each of the ideabooks will give you some tips, inspirations and a lot of ideas through images and description. Read them in details and give your home a makeover like no one else. Don't forget to leave your comments and feedbacks at the bottom of the guidebook. 

1. Ideas for small space gardening

Desnivel Arquitectos

Small garden within the boundaries of your home are a gorgeous addition. They can convert a boring area into a lively section where you will love to read, meditate, think and relax.  Greenery does a lot more than just being a pretty accessory in a home. Some plants help to purify the air, others mildly scent the surroundings, and some are so pleasing to look at that they lift one’s spirits!

Don't fret whether you have a small home or large one, a small garden can always be your partner. Here, we bring you some delighting ideas to get one at your home. here you can have a look.

2. Fantastic entrance gate ideas for your home

homify

Entrance gates are an essential part of laying a long lasting and welcoming impression for your guests and this is why you need to rope in some extraordinary designs and create a magical entrance area. It's not that difficult to do it! It should be designed so that it goes beyond the functionality of providing security to showcase the external view of the home.

This ideabook lets you go through 14 different entrance gates for your home. Do notice the details and styles of each of them.

3. 4 BHK Apartment in Bangalore

Ghar360

Drawing Room- Partition

Have you ever wondered that a cheap house can look gorgeous just like any high-end house? If not, then this is the right guide for you. Designed and decorated in only Rs. 15 lakhs, this stylish and luxurious Bangalore apartment is a true inspiration for homeowners.

Each of the rooms and sections is designed beautifully and interesting details have been added. Have a look through this heaven and enjoy the luxurious view from here

4. Photos of a kitchen designed for small space

Grupo Creativo DF, C.A.

Small kitchens are often deemed to be a headache, especially when it comes to keeping utensils and boxes. Since kitchen is a daily utility area, it becomes essential to keep it well organized and also make it look cleaners and hygienic all the time. But it is essential to have some solid inspirations right in front of your eyes. Therefore, this ideabook lets you get plenty of ideas on small space kitchen storage ideas. 

You can access this guide from the link mentioned here

5. A stunning Chennai Home

Ansari Architects

Main entrance

A house in Chennai that is an abode to beauty, nature and modernity within a small space. With a combination of nature, imposing facade, chic entrance and stylish foyer, you will get each and everything of your need here. Just get to this ideabook and get started to make changes at your place.

For more ideas and inspirations, stay tuned to us. 

