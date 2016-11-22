A beautiful family home in Goa

The lovely beach town of Motril, located on the Costa Tropical, in Andalusia inspires home designers in Goa. Our home tour feature today – a lovely ground floor residence – is set in the rural countryside, nestled in the nature. Far away from the pushing and shoving of the city life, this lovely and quaint house isn't one you would want to leave in a hurry. That is exactly what happened when we reached this quaint colonial home with its charming setting and simple style. Natural materials, bright finishes and a neutral scheme are things we love in the interior décor of this house. The house has been decorated by Home Stagers at Home and Haus in Motril—Costa Tropical. Come and have a look at this beautiful home and its warm simplicity to know why we are hooked!
The porch of the home is a welcoming space where there is plenty of room to sit and lounge around as well. The space is bereft of larger than life material and looks very homely thanks to the wooden bench and its classical trimmings. Further, the neon cushions and the white ones rub shoulders to give this space a colourful and visual lift of sorts. The simple stone flooring and the window above entertain simplicity in full bloom as a few pots of flowers sit around this space.
With draped furniture and flowing fabric, the living room is a gentle reminder of the quaint times gone by. One can still picture people dressed in their tea time finery, sitting here and sipping tea over lovely conversation and laughter. The pillars are built into the wall while wood and brown flooring make a distinct contrast with the cream hued walls. Low furniture and windows make this the perfect space to entertain.
The rest of the living room is busy oozing charm as the fireplace tells warm stories of days gone by with its corner setting. The rest of the floor plan and layout has been left plain and open so that people can move more freely. The couches are also sumptuous which helps in lounging around more comfortably.
The kitchen of the home is high on cottage style with its quaint looking white cupboards and pale yellow walls. Simple art work framed on the wall makes a warm statement while a table with a fabric and lace table cloth reminds you of times gone by when grandmothers used to spin tales and aromatic dishes in the kitchen of the home.
This pista green room has a pink setting with floral detailing which will leave you refreshed and rejuvenated. The headboard is a classic rod bearing loops for the pillows, while the layered bedding offers a comfortable look.
The large colonial style work on the bed is the highlight of this simple room where the bedding has been left a plain white. The throw pillows are a bright green while lamps adorn the sides. If you want to instantly improve the look of your bedroom, do not forget to throw in a pretty flower on the bed—a favourite trick of home-stagers which works like a charm too.
The bathroom with its white sink sunken in a green counter is cheerful to say the least! The cream-hued walls add to the open beauty of the space while a long mirror stands in front. We love the touch of blooms to brighten the corner spots.