A beautiful family home in Goa

The lovely beach town of Motril, located on the Costa Tropical, in Andalusia inspires home designers in Goa. Our home tour feature today – a lovely ground floor residence – is set in the rural countryside, nestled in the nature. Far away from the pushing and shoving of the city life, this lovely and quaint house isn't one you would want to leave in a hurry. That is exactly what happened when we reached this quaint colonial home with its charming setting and simple style. Natural materials, bright finishes and a neutral scheme are things we love in the interior décor of this house. The house has been decorated by Home Stagers at Home and Haus in Motril—Costa Tropical. Come and have a look at this beautiful home and its warm simplicity to know why we are hooked!