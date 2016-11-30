Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ideas to create a beautiful garden in a small space

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

A beautiful lawn, lush greenery, colourful flowers and comfortable seating are the essential components of a lovely courtyard or patio. However, quite often, an outdoor space is neglected because it is considered too small, but this doesn’t have to be the case. Take a look at the 10 professionally designed courtyards featured in this ideabook, and you will realize that your small outdoor space can be converted into a relaxing oasis. Copy some of the ideas if you like, and create a charming patio in your home.

1. Miniature garden

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Rustic style garden
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Think small when you are creating a garden from a tiny space. Instead of planting grass all over the area, make a narrow pathway using gravel and place a low seat as well as dwarf trees to create a miniature garden that is cute and charming.

2. Infuse with freshness and natural materials

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern garden
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Use natural materials such as wood, bamboo and stone to create a relaxing ambiance. Place taller plants along the border and add hanging pots and a few planters with green plants or colourful flowers.

3. Go minimalist

homify Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace Concrete Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the easiest solutions for making a small area look spacious is to decorate with a single colour. White gives a modern minimalist look to the courtyard. Keep the foliage to a bare minimum and carry through the white to the furniture to achieve a cool look. Trail a flowering creeper on a trellis for a splash of colour.

4. Create a tropical highlight

Residência em Juqueí - São Sebastião - SP, ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Tropical style garden
ANALU ANDRADE—ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
ANALU ANDRADE—ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

Utilize the small area to create a tropical garden with a slatted wood wall, bamboo and clay urn water feature as well as palms and ferns. Place pebbles to create a walking path where you can step out to enjoy the greenery.

5. Flower borders

B&B 22 CHARMING ROOMS & APARTMENTS, EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Red
EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS

EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS
EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS
EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS

The burst of colour that flowers bring to the garden is uplifting to the soul. For a small space, another great solution is to place the seating in the centre and surround it with flowering plants grown in planters or trailed on a trellis.

6. Wood as decor

Condomínio São Roque, Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores

Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores

For a terrace that extends to a small open space that has a lawn, trees and shrubs, you can create a wooden pathway with tree trunks to provide an interesting relief from the shades of green. It doesn’t have to be real wood. Faux tree trunks can work just as well.


7. Rustic charm

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

If you prefer to use the small yard as a seating area, you can create a relaxing rustic theme with cane swing chairs, a matching coffee table and cane lampshades. Drape sheer curtains at the side for a lovely whimsical feel.

8. Textures on the wall

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Don’t let the narrowness of an open area prevent you from converting it into a relaxing zone. Place the seating against the wall. Use floating shelves for planters to keep the floor space uncluttered, and add interest to the area by using different textures on the wall such as cladding or stucco coating.

9. Go vertical

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

If the space is too small for more than a plant border, you can consider building vertical shelves or ledges on which pots and planters can be placed.

10. Create depth using lighting

Badalona Home Design, CONTRACT SOLUTIONS CONTRACT SOLUTIONS Industrial style garden
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS

CONTRACT SOLUTIONS
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS

When the space is too small for infusing it with greenery, you can play with the lighting to create depth and make the area look more spacious. This lovely patio has diffused lighting on the ceiling, hanging lampshades as well as tiny spotlights from the built-in concrete benches.

For more ideas on using lighting to decorate your home, see Lighting Ideas for Every Mood.

A beautiful and furnished home in Hyderabad
Which of these small gardens is your favourite? Reply in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks