6 bungalows that everyone can build

Humans and animals all aspire to have a home that provides security and safety from natural elements and enemies but while the latter build only temporary shelters, humans have mastered the art of building permanent structures that last for several hundred years. People in general make homes to last for till their lifetime if not till their children’s life period and try to optimize its benefits during their stay. The most important aspect that an individual has in mind while building a house is its ability to accommodate all members of the family in a comfortable manner for a long period of time.

House construction today has advanced far beyond the days of early civilization when natural resources were used as now people live and work in multi-storied building built with brick, mortar and cement. The magic of single family houses with gardens and friendly neighbors exchanging pleasantries across the boundary walls seems to be lost in today’s busy urban life. We know how important it is to own a home that keeps the family in comfort and also rejuvenates the body and soul of its residents. We have prepared a collection of 6 simple, yet highly functional bungalows from Turkey that anyone who has experience in general construction can get them ready with a little effort.