8 wonderful dining tables for every home

Much of the mood of a space is created from what we see and hear. Designers spend a great deal of time creating a mood with the choice and placement of elements within a space. Country cottages are cosy, small spaces that exude cosiness and comfort. Industrial spaces are open spaces, minimalist in style with the odd area of interest. Items within these spaces that do not support the theme detract from the mood, lessening its impact. This dining room creates an amazing natural, calming mood for guests. Upon arrival in this space, guests can’t help but be dazzled by the spectacular floor to ceiling windows that run down two walls. The dining table is the real hero of this room. It reflects the natural theme of the room, consisting of a rich timber finish. It is the perfect size for this room, allowing guests plenty of room to find their seat, and for ample movement around the room. For more designs by Atelier 137 see here.

These are just a few ideas of dining tables for homes. There are so many options of dining tables available, from the very modern minimalist tables, to the traditional natural timber tables. There is always an option that suits every style. When considering a new dining table, take into account the size and requirements of the household. This will be the major deciding factor in what dining table to choose. Don’t be afraid to bring colour into your living areas. There is a world of options to choose from.