How to have a mediterranean dream house

Much has been written about the idyllic lifestyles in Mediterranean cities. The combination of food, weather and proximity to the ocean have the biggest influences. The Mediterranean diet consist of the finest, fresh quality foods, which ensure a long, healthy life for those who indulge. The weather is described as some of the finest in the world. The long hot, dry summers bring to mind bright, blue skies and long afternoons spent relaxing. It goes without saying the benefits of living by the ocean. Through all this a Mediterranean style has been established. This is characterised by open spaces, hard surfaces and faded colours. You can almost feel the warm sea breeze through the open windows. This house is a great example of the Mediterranean style. Take a look at this Portugese house for ideas on how to bring the Mediterranean style to any house.
The parts of the world that experience a Mediterranean Climate tend to lie close to the ocean. It not surprising that they are often associated with a hot, summery beach theme. The weather in these climates is ideal for spending time in the outdoors by the ocean. For this reason Mediterranean style homes often have a blue and white colour scheme. This house designed by Studio Arte reflects this very well. This living room exudes the hot summer breezes and salty ocean air. The white walls reflect the bright sunlight outside. The blue couch, table and rug reflect the blue hues of the nearby ocean. The hard floors reflect these colours, creating a beautiful summery glow to the room. To get a Mediterranean style in a home, try using these colours and style ideas.
The front door, or entrance to a house sets the scene for what is on the other side. Like Alice down the rabbit hole deciding which door will lead to the most interesting adventure, a front door can reflect much about the adventures to be had inside. It is important that the front door reflects the true spirit of the house. While a plain, solid door in a bold colour may look foreboding in a small cottage, it is ideal for a modern industrial style house. The front doors to this house is a great match for the style and theme of the house. The tall, white doors give the impression of something grand inside. The beautiful intricate details of the inlay suggest a hint of culture and history. Take some time to consider the impression a front door makes on the overall first impression of a house. For more door ideas see these here.
The bedroom of a house a sacred place where the residents go to rest and retreat after a long day. It is also the place where the day begins. It is important to consider how to make this space best reflect the individual requirements of the residents, while also remaining faithful to the style of the house. Consider what is placed in the bedroom, as a cluttered room is not conducive to rest and relaxation. This bedroom is a wonderful place to start the day. It contains only the items required by the residents. Wake up naturally with the fresh, new sun of the day streams through the window. The white themed room enhances the freshness of the morning full of possibilities. The minimalist style allows the mind to start the day fresh and uncluttered.
The Mediterranean diet has long been hailed as one of the most healthy in the world. Characterised by fresh vegetables, fruit, olive oil, cheese and seafood, it represents the foods often grown in the local area. For many cultures living in these areas the preparation and sharing of food is an important cultural event. It is where families come to share food, conversation and life. This dining room reflects this. The large windows that take up an entire wall allow the bright sunshine into the room. The beautiful simple dining table allows for the whole family and friends congregate. The open plan kitchen and dining room is important as it allows the preparation process to be part of the celebration. Try including an open style, bright, simple dining room to a house to lighten the mood and bring the Mediteranean style into a design.
Mediterranean climates are defined by their hot, dry summers. It is the optimal climate for outdoor entertaining. This is the reason that entertaining on decks, balconies and pergolas is so popular. Try to think outside the circle and consider using other areas for relaxing and entertaining. In this house the rooftop was converted to provide this sensational deck for recreation and entertainment. This space takes full advantage of the hot summer days. The large reclining chairs bring to mind warm afternoons sipping cocktails and chatting with friends. The addition of a spa in the corner brings an added element on the days when the heat is on the hotter side. To bring an element of Mediterranean to a home, consider using unused outdoor areas for entertaining. Be creative for surprising results.
Within a home it is always good to have a room for every occasion, and every season. While the hot, dry summers are a great way to use the natural outdoors, there is also the other half of the year, the cold, wet winters. This is often a time when much time is spent indoors. It is therefore important to have a space that will best suit these times. This room is a great space for this. This living space provides a cosy area to curl up on the couch, drink a steamy cup of hot chocolate and read a favourite book. The colour scheme of this room includes warmer colours; greys, olives and rust. The choice of furniture indicates comfort over functionality. The coffee table and magazines bring to mind a relaxing place to recover after a busy summer.
The Mediterranean style represents warm summer days, beach lifestyles and fresh healthy foods shared with friends and family. They are reflected in the blue and white colour scheme of homes, large open spaces in rooms and the inclusion of plenty of windows that can open widely to allow the fresh summer breezes to blow through the house. Try one of these ideas to create a Mediterranean style in any house. If you are looking for more mediterranean decor ideas, have a look at this ideabook on 6 Mediterranean architecture tips for the home.