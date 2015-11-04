How to have a mediterranean dream house

Within a home it is always good to have a room for every occasion, and every season. While the hot, dry summers are a great way to use the natural outdoors, there is also the other half of the year, the cold, wet winters. This is often a time when much time is spent indoors. It is therefore important to have a space that will best suit these times. This room is a great space for this. This living space provides a cosy area to curl up on the couch, drink a steamy cup of hot chocolate and read a favourite book. The colour scheme of this room includes warmer colours; greys, olives and rust. The choice of furniture indicates comfort over functionality. The coffee table and magazines bring to mind a relaxing place to recover after a busy summer.

The Mediterranean style represents warm summer days, beach lifestyles and fresh healthy foods shared with friends and family. They are reflected in the blue and white colour scheme of homes, large open spaces in rooms and the inclusion of plenty of windows that can open widely to allow the fresh summer breezes to blow through the house. Try one of these ideas to create a Mediterranean style in any house. If you are looking for more mediterranean decor ideas, have a look at this ideabook on 6 Mediterranean architecture tips for the home.