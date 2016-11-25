Your browser is out-of-date.

22 outstanding examples for the entrance and the corridor

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
complete projects, Able interior Able interior Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Entrance is always the first thing visitors see when they visit your home and this gives you a good reason to give priority to this space. Many decide to revamp their entrance with new colors and tasteful décor, this is a great idea, but how? Others are looking for a new chandelier or a table for the hallway to change the look of the first room of the house, but things would take exactly? 

Today we will try to inspire you with the best 22 examples of designer entrances that are truly magical and spellbinding.

1. Entrance with bespoke furniture with space-saving and mirror niches

La casa di Valentina, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

2. Direct input of living area with a curved wall for the bedroom

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

3. Hall with wooden stairs and wall system in white

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni

Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

3. Hall with wooden stairs and wall system in white

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

5. Entry-corridor with light colors and well lit.

Casa M - Latina, Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

6. Long narrow corridor with false ceiling and lighting panels

PRIVATE APARTMENT_BO, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc


7. Mini hall-library separating living and sleeping area

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

8. Input with frames and ground photographs

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
cristina zanni designer

cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

9. Smart Entry with coat rack and lower cupboard

house#01, andrea rubini architetto andrea rubini architetto Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Grey
andrea rubini architetto

andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto

10. Classical-modern entrance with console and LED

Prati House, Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

11. Entrance with eclectic antique furniture, mirrors and plants

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

12. Minimalist entrance with saving furniture to measure

Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

13. Modern entrance with mini-library

NEAR Architecture Eur, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

14. Entrance with modern console

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

15. Entrance with modular and moving container

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Falegnameria Ferrari

Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

16. Corridor of white wooden attic

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

17. Hall with library collection

Casa Bernini (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

18. Hall with intelligent lighting

respirando arte., desink.it desink.it Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
desink.it

desink.it
desink.it
desink.it

19. Long and narrow corridor with a bookcase and photos

PRIVATE APARTMENT_MNG, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

20. Shelf tailored Entry

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

21. Small separate entrance from the bathroom with 70 years old door with glass

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

22. Modern style entrance IKEA

Maison Fleury, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

Any inputs?


