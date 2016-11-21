7 Beautiful interior doors for your home

While designing a home, the entire focus remains on the front door, and the interior door is overlooked. However, for a luxurious entry and pleasing vibe in the house, you need to be equally passionate about the doors.
Here at homify, we have provided a few ideas that are versatile, stylish and can fit into almost every requirement. So, let’s see how to make the most out of these exciting designs.
For a classic look, combine this artfully stained glass with a rich wooden frame. This elegant creation is best suited for a royal setting and goes quite well with golden decorations.
While the design may be classy and conventional, the sliding feature enhances the convenience. This is definitely a great option if you want to mix elegance with efficiency.
We hardly come across such a design for interior doors and what we see here leaves us fascinated. These artistic doors bear a stencilled art and opulent looking murals on the surface that open into a cosy space.
White and golden colour of the door matches extremely well with the wooden floor and this something you can always take an inspiration from.
This sort of door is best utilized when you want to separate two rooms with elegance. The frosted sheets of glass and slim chrome handles in a vertical style can be brought in use whenever needed.
The bedroom and the rest of the space are separated and connected as per the requirement that too with a great aesthetic value. A charming deal it is for sure when you are seeking versatility.
We have seen all sorts of doors carved from wood, but this one is special for sure. The magnificent doors showcase a mix of medieval and modern charm, leaving a positive vibe for those who live inside.
Make sure you chose the right veneer and neat patterns to create a wooden masterpiece. Even the glass cut-out in the shape of E is a striking feature of this door.
For a modern room, you need a door that goes with almost every design; after all, it has to support varying styles. The designers have brought to you a door that suits the basic theme of almost every house.
Club these doors with some sort of modern design and contemporary lights. The wholesome décor scheme is quite interesting here.
Go for a large panoramic sliding door if you want to see through the rooms without any sort of noise. As these doors don't cut off the source of light, the energy efficiency is not hindered, leaving a lot of natural light.
Both the doors in this house are showcasing an utter elegance and to complement it, there are little pop-ups of colours here and there.
If you need a modern yet quirky door in your home, this is the right option. Unlike the traditional way of hanging the door to a frame, suspend it on an open rod. Certain types of graphic work can be brought to use for elevating the style statement.
It is a modern house, where the pantry is separated by a sliding glass door. Just one glance and you can notice the simplicity and ease of execution. This can be your bait for elevating the aesthetic value of the house.
Select one of these interesting designs while we bring for you some more ideas.