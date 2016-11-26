Prefab houses: 7 things you need to know before buying yours

Though the easy availability of home loans have made it convenient for people to own homes around the world, it is still a struggle for several others to save up enough for a house made of brick and mortar with a permanent roof above their heads. Getting the perfect house in a good location that meets all required needs within given budget is a tough feat that most people can achieve only once in their life. The issues related to finding a piece of land for house construction, getting the required permissions from government agencies to start construction and finding a good contractor to build the house as per requirements within the specific budget are enough to make an ordinary individual hit the panic button.

To facilitate and accelerate house construction growing number of people now are opting for prefabricated houses instead of building them on site. Pre-fab houses are buildings that are assembled in factories and delivered as pieces of a large puzzle that will serve as home. These structures can be set up on flat land at costs that are much lower than traditional structures built with help of professional home builders. To make it easier for our readers to understand the concept of prefabricated houses and their advantages we have listed out a few tips in this ideabook. We would like to remind that while there are several models and designs available in the market for pre-fab homes we have managed to capture only the very best in this ideabook and they can explore several designs until they find the dream house of their own.